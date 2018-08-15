Supports Van Drew in 2nd
For the first time in over 20 years, the 2nd District will have a new congressman with the future retirement of Rep. Frank Lobiondo.
Current state Sen. Jeff Van Drew and attorney Seth Grossman are running for that position on the November ballot.
At this tumultuous time in the country, we need a representative in Congress who is willing to put political parties to the side to work toward what is needed. As a registered independent voter who has voted for both Republicans and Democrats, I take a look at how each candidate will enhance our area.
While both candidates offer their own particular skill sets, I believe Van Drew is the man for the job. His ability to put people before party differences and his pledge to grow our economy and bring good jobs to South Jersey is something everyone, no matter what political affiliation, should be able to stand behind.
This is by no means a popularity contest. I encourage everyone to do their research and in the end they should see that Van Drew has the qualifications and the resolve necessary to represent South Jersey’s best interests in Congress.
Joseph Franco Jr.
Wildwood Crest
Admonishing prosecutors part of Manafort trial story
A brief from a wire service described how the prosecutors in the trial of Paul Manafort talked about his life of excess and luxury, even listing the prices of some extravagant items. The article ends with innuendo regarding Manafort’s work with Ukrainian politics.
But the article does not mention that the trial judge, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, took the highly unusual step of admonishing the prosecutors for their irrelevant opening statements. Ellis has continued to admonish the prosecutors for their behavior regarding several other aspects of the trial. This is an important part of the story.
Barry L. Caraway
May’s Landing
First responders often arrive before ambulance
In response to the hype surrounding the state Department of Health (DOH) Office of Emergency Medical Services’ online postings of ambulance response times, New Jersey residents should know the data fails to include many instances when first responders, EMTs or advanced medical care providers arrive on scene before the ambulance.
“Response time is defined as agency dispatch to agency unit arrival on location,” according to the DOH website. Those numbers, however, don’t accurately reflect when help actually arrives in many cases. Most EMS volunteers carry pagers even when they are off duty, and respond to calls on their own, arriving within minutes and rendering aid immediately, before the ambulance arrives.
By discounting these response times, the data not only minimizes efforts of EMS responders already on scene, it provides a general misconception of laudable EMS work. The ambulance is a means of transport; treatment started before ambulance arrival is more important to the quality of patient care.
Due to computer system incompatibilities between state, county and local agencies, such data must be entered manually, when available and when possible. Because the systems can’t communicate, there’s no way to merge true response-time data with what ultimately gets reported.
Joseph G. Walsh Jr.
Neptune