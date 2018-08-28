Shift to vegetarian diet to fight global warming
Maybe drastic remedies are needed to combat global warming.
For starters, we should rejoin the Paris climate accords and become a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. One of the most effective ways would be by changing our diet.
Yes, that. Last fall, Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network concluded that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to a plant-based diet.
A 2010 United Nations report blamed animal agriculture for 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 70 percent of freshwater use and 38 percent of land use.
Carbon dioxide is emitted by burning forests to create animal pastures and by transporting animals. More damaging methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and from animal waste cesspools, respectively.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products in our diet with vegetables, fruits and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels by wind, solar, and other pollution-free energy sources.
Pete Torrell
Pleasantville
US needs more civility and so does Trump
Regarding the Aug. 12 commentary by Kay Coles James, “Nation in turmoil must choose civility over intimidation”:
I agree wholeheartedly with Kay Coles James that we need more civility in this nation. The example of her and other black students integrating a school in the Richmond, Va., area is a wonderful story. The girl who showed courage and kindness in helping her was, as James said, at odds with what happened to Kirstjen Nielsen, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Brett Kavanaugh.
James, the president of the Heritage Foundation, conveniently leaves out the many examples when President Trump has been quite uncivil. The bully in chief thrives by tweeting and speaking like a seventh grade bully, encouraging bad behavior at rallies, and calling some in the free press the enemy. James should remind the president of the wonderful girl she encountered in Richmond.
Paul Raetsch
Mays Landing