Crime separations same for Americans, immigrants
There is much said about President Trump separating children from their families when they violate and break immigration laws by crossing the border into the country illegally.
If it’s OK to separate families of American citizens from their children when they commit a crime, then it should be OK to do so when illegal immigrants commit a crime by trying to come into this country illegally.
Ernest Cooney
Little Egg Harbor Township
For Menendez for Senate
Recently Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bob Hugin was forced to address his decades-old labeling of a woman’s attempt to join his all-male Princeton University eating club as “politically correct fascism,” and his claim that any gay member “wouldn’t last long.”
The former Celgene CEO and supporter of President Trump has since claimed that his views have evolved and touts himself as a Republican different from the rest and an ally to women and LGBT groups, yet I think his actions show this could not be further from the truth. He is not equipped to take office in this state.
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez has a track record that has shown himself to be helpful to New Jersey, and a true representative of its citizens in the Senate.
Mary Ann Kozack
Brigantine
Higher ed still worth it
Recent articles in The Press paint a grim future for young people seeking a college education: rising tuition rates, bulging loan repayments upon graduation, inability to find a job in one’s field, the increasing use of robots to replace workers, non-completion rates. As a person who grew up in poverty and was rescued by college, I have committed my life to a career in education: It’s an investment for a secure future. The cost is paramount, choosing the right career is paramount, getting financial aid advice, not spending an aid check on a vacation. Young people need to mature sooner than ever about money and career.
A career open house at Atlantic Cape Community College at 11 a.m. today and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday offers options. All Atlantic Cape credits transfer to four-year institutions for a career in teaching, law, criminal justice, business, finance, cybersecurity, drones. Students have recently transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Virginia, New York University and others.
Students do need a respectable grade point average to secure a future (this is not Grade 13); students should expect to study. Allied health workers are in demand: radiology technicians, physical therapists, lab technicians.
Effie Russell
Ocean City