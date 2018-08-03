Foundation no longer manages Gardner’s Basin
Regarding the recent letter, “Restore Gardner’s Basin”:
As president of the board of trustees of the Atlantic City Historical Waterfront Foundation, I feel compelled to clarify the record. The foundation was formed by the leadership of the late James Cooper, in 1976, and has managed Historic Gardner’s Basin through a lease and management agreement with the city of Atlantic City since that time. The foundation has been responsible for the operation of the aquarium, tours of the ship Young America, negotiating leases with tenants at the basin, hosting events, conducting adult education seminars, sponsoring activities for youths who live near the basin and various other functions which improved the basin and helped it thrive.
Unfortunately, the agreement the foundation had with the city was canceled on Nov. 28 by Jeffrey Chiesa, the designee of the state monitor overseeing Atlantic City. The foundation is no longer responsible for the operation of the basin.
I want to wish the new operator of the basin great success and hope the high standards existing at the basin continue. I am grateful to the members, donors, tenants, volunteers and especially the Master Gardeners who have supported us for so many years, keeping the basin grounds so beautiful, and all our patrons for the support, cooperation and guidance that helped make the basin a tremendous asset to Atlantic City.
Chris C. Seher
Absecon
Trump changes too much
The manner in which the nation’s chief executive, President Trump, changes course, almost in mid-sentence, leads one to wonder if the oath of office was somehow misconstrued.
Michael Maggio
Galloway Township
Overtaxing Democrats propose fee on tap water
New Jersey is the highest taxed of all 50 states. Now, the Democratic-controlled Legislature is floating the idea of taxing tap water, which one Democrat calls a “user fee.” Naturally, Gov. Murphy, who I love, will sign this into law with the help of iron worker union vice president and Senate President Steve Sweeney. Maybe next they’ll tax the air a person consumes and call that a user fee.
New Jersey voters shouldn’t worry that Murphy already has raised taxes more than a billion bucks and has put $5 million into helping local news outlets, which some call propaganda machines for the Democrats. This move has been supported by some at The Press of Atlantic City and I endorse it, since I intend to get the hell out of this lunatic asylum, like a bat out of hell.
Ron Hill
Egg Harbor City