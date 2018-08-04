South Jersey honors Coast Guard on its day
Today we honor the men and women who serve in the United States Coast Guard. Their courageous efforts day in and day out keep New Jersey’s waters safe and the homeland protected.
To serve in the Coast Guard is to be Semper Paratus, embodying a constant state of preparedness to respond to a crisis at moment’s notice. Tasked with a myriad of missions, “Coasties” are at the forefront of emergency response efforts with over 15,000 rescue operations — saving 4,100 lives — in 2017.
There is a strong local pride due to our close ties to the Coast Guard. From the service’s largest helicopter-only Air Station (ACY) to its only Training Center (Cape May), South Jersey has long held a special relationship with service members and their families, so much that we are one of only two Coast Guard Community designations in the country.
Let us take this opportunity to recognize the countless contributions of the Coast Guard locally and abroad. We are grateful to its members and their families for the unwavering commitment to the country. It has been a great honor to work with and support the Coast Guard. Each of them makes us proud.
Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd
Ventnor
Trump summit failed US
In January 2017 President Trump took an oath that he would “to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
I think his performance in Helsinki and his actions after he returned to Washington, D.C., violated that oath.
Alan Friedman
Margate
Hoping for nonstop flights
Hopefully Spirit Airline’s new CEO next year will resume daily non-stop flights from Chicago to Atlantic City. They currently offer flights through connecting cities with a layover. There are more flights coming into Atlantic City, but it takes between six and 24 hours to get here.
Barbara Rainear
Ocean City