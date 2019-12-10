Ordain women priests
Can we agree upon rhetoric that the only equality existing, or has ever existed, is we are imperfect?
Based upon such equality, the purpose and missions of ordained females within the priestly crafts and arts within Christendom has arrived, no longer fish out of the water misplaced and displaced; refreshed and nurtured living the purpose and mission of birth right and destined providence.
As society evolves with Christ consciousness, the need to see Christ as a sacrificial substitute for sins is no longer necessary. Ordained females need not compete nor sacrifice anything or substitute anyone. Love is omniscience.
By the time Christian females are ordained, societies will be ready, having evolved from the practices of spiritual cannibalism.
Opel L. Dalsh
Cape May
Trump a threat to U.S.
I fully believe that President Trump wants to control all three branches of government and demands complete loyalty. I believe he thinks himself above the law, does not want to be held accountable or responsible.
Now he seems to demand that the Republicans in Congress defend him against impeachment. All that I would consider dictatorship, not freedom or democracy. Where are the integrity, ethics and morals — the trust? Where are the Christian values?
Sadly, there are those who think party or economics are more important. No wonder the nation is in chaos. The very soul of the nation and all it’s supposed to stand for are at risk. What will the next four years bring? Is God sending us a message? There is nothing to be gained by silence — and much to be lost.
Ken Schorr
Manahawkin
Fire siren reassuring
In regards to some people complaining about the Villas fire house siren, back in the 1960s, we had a house fire.
Let me tell you, when you hear that siren go off, what a feeling you get, knowing that help is on the way for you. It was a very comforting feeling for me that no modern technology can replace.
Adeline White
Villas
Ken Schorr
Much of the turmoil is caused by the false allegations of Democrats. Russia collusion and now Ukraine. Democrats are to blame for Trump's election win. They nurtured and coddled Hillary to a Senate seat then Secretary Of State. She had more baggage then the cargo hold of a 747. But Dems insisted on the first woman president after the first black president.
They played identity politics and lost. Hillary is just disliked by so many. The impeachment fiasco is nothing more then a Democrat hail Mary pass. If it fails they are well aware that Trump will likely win a second term. All the Dems are doubling down on giving stuff away with no answer on who pays.
