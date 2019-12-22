Beach Haven should shrink planned hotel
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “For Beach Haven marina complex, consider law and the alternative”:
Your editorial on a redevelopment project at Morrison’s Marina in Beach Haven suggests Beach Haven residents “consider the alternatives to the current plan and what might the law allow.” To state that conclusion one has to understand how the law has been altered to favor a slick developer.
First, the borough permitted a hotel use, which was never contemplated as an eligible land use in the recent Beach Haven Master Land Plan for the Marina District. Subsequent to the hotel-use approval, the borough approved development of 102 rooms, which allowed the developer to obtain a no-cost liquor license instead of purchasing an existing one. Only new hotels with 100 or more rooms qualify for a newly issued liquor license.
I think the borough is, in effect, using the developer’s requirement for a no-cost liquor license to drive its land planning decisions. In addition, again to make to it easy for the developer, the borough recently amended its ordinance to eliminate planning board review of storm-water impacts (even though the neighborhood routinely floods) and will depend on CAFRA’s assessment. While the editorial expresses confidence that this CAFRA review will “ensure sustainability in design and building,” I graciously disagree and believe that this is a cop-out by the borough of Beach Haven. To place this important review in the hands of a state agency and disengaging it from a town engineering review and input is just plain irresponsible. And if that’s not bad enough, the borough’s glad-handing of the developer continued with approval of a significant reduction in the parking requirements, which will lead to horrible congestion in this sensitive bayfront area.
In short, the redevelopment needs to be responsible and address the concerns of the community. Reduce the size of the hotel, protect neighbors and provide enough parking for this intense use. I’m all for redevelopment, but the borough’s job is to make sure it’s responsible in its ordinance. Beach Haven residents have every reason to be opposed to this development and should question elected officials who have favored this developer.
William Moreno
Beach Haven
Backs Schiano for Rutgers
Now that Greg Schiano has returned to the Rutgers University football program, no one should expect instant miracles.
When Schiano left his job as head coach in 2011, Rutgers was not a member of the Big Ten. They weren’t playing teams like Michigan State and Ohio State.
In 2014, the Rutgers football program wasn’t prepared to compete on the same playing level with Ohio State and most of the other member teams in the Big Ten Conference. Schiano has a daunting task to make Rutgers football competitive in the Big Ten.
But on a positive note, if any coach can turn things around with the Rutgers football program, without a doubt it is Greg Schiano.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Restore Miss A’s glory
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Miss America’s quest to devalue feminine beauty sure to fail”:
I just read on the opinion page of The Press my thoughts and predictions for the future of Miss America. My conclusion is this: Rationality is no more, radical opinions and radical people have overtaken the planet, like cockroaches. It’s as if a hazy film of negativity and socialism has interfered with our minds and decisions.
It must be replaced by class and beauty. The Miss America pageant breaks my heart. Why have we allowed the people who control this tradition to also ruin it? In this crazy world today, we are caught in the middle of almost lunacy. Cursing on TV and in movies, ill-mannered gestures, every minute of every day. Rude people not respecting each other. I could go on for hours.
The most beautiful memory from my happy life in Atlantic City and Ventnor is looking forward every September to the greatest beauty pageant of all, Miss America, complete with bathing suits, evening gown competition, and every glamour element that could be put into the crowning of Miss America. It will never be the same if everything that little girls dream of is taken out and the pageant will no longer be glamour and classy, but like watching a boring show.
Let’s bring back tradition. The people want their fairytale. Let’s give hope to all the young innocent beauties whose lifelong dream is to grow up to be Miss America, held in Atlantic City, complete with gorgeous gowns, bathing suits and the one chance to wear the crown.
Marilyn Hernberg
Ventnor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.