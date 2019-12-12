Make corporations pay more
Regarding the recent Jonah Goldberg commentary, “Soaking the rich is bad for democracy”:
I take issue with Goldberg’s contention that the middle class wants to raise the taxes of the wealthy so that the middle class can obtain “nice things.” If by nice things he means health care, housing and decent schools and infrastructure, those should be referred to as “necessary things.”
Back in the 1950s and 1960s the United States taxed the wealthy up to 70% of their income. This provided the country with infrastructure, education and economic stability along with economic growth. The wealthiest corporations in the U.S., such as PepsiCo, Boeing, Exxon and GE, don’t pay enough federal taxes.
When Warren Buffet said he pays less taxes than his secretary, this entire country should have stopped in its tracks and responded, “What?”
As America began losing jobs to foreign industry, America’s richest corporations paid less federal taxes. According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, between 2008 and 2015, America’s wealthiest companies avoided federal taxes through write-offs, and making investments and giving employees company stock. Further, these multibillion-dollar behemoths were receiving big subsidies, which amount to no less than welfare payments.
I think the middle class does not want to destroy the 1%, it only wants them to pay their fair share of taxes. If the middle class doesn’t pay its taxes, it is forced to do so by the U.S. Treasury. And those funds must be paid (with exorbitant interest) or otherwise people face wage attachments and loss of homes.
Corporations hire lobbyists to do their bidding in Congress. As USA Today reported there are many corporations that, for a price, help write tax rules for members of Congress to dutifully legislate. Meanwhile, the rest of us are left to feed the machine of democracy.
Bonny Nixon
Egg Harbor City
Timely leaf removal
I am grateful for the people who work on the leaf removal teams in the Galloway Township area. They were out recently in the cold rain, removing sand-dune-sized piles of heavy wet leaves from my cul-de-sac that stretched down to 2nd Avenue.
Removing them now greatly reduces the potential for clogged storm drains and road disasters. I look forward to their return in a couple weeks.
Michael Maggio
Galloway Township
