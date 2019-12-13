Wasteful hearings not ideal
Hearing here, hearing there, everywhere a hearing. While taxpayers sit glued to the TV watching their tax dollars go to the loudest, wildest proclamations. And they are impressed.
Truth or fiction. At this juncture the television stations are having a hey day, while taxes fund these indecent gestures of indecent behavior. On both sides of the political arena. Not even a fair play and not a decent referee to call the touch down or touch back. The American people should be angry, rather than marvel at the goings on in Washington and all over the country. It’s a disgrace in the final analysis. But at least it’s still a free country and everyone has his or her say. Government by the people for the people should have not come to this.
The American audience who voted in these players should take heed. A country founded on ideals has gone astray. And yet, we are perhaps the best place to be.
Dolores M. Hall
Pittsgrove Township
Wind energy has issues
I agree that alternative energy resources will contribute to the future health of the planet. The issue as I see it is the practicality and sustainability of the alternate resources.
Wind farms are being touted as one of these options. The idea sounds great; but, is there a significant downside? The fishing community has expressed serious concerns about the possible impact of this technology.
There are issues regarding destruction of seabirds, visual pollution, infrastructure maintenance, and, not the least of these concerns, the cost to the general public. Don’t look now, but looks like we will be contributing to the cost of the industry’s development and maintenance.
How are the concerns that have been raised being addressed? In its roll-out, nuclear energy was touted as a grand and brilliant enterprise too.
The genuine and substantial concerns of the people need to be taken into consideration. We don’t want the fishing industry diminished, more bird species either endangered or extinct, the tourist industry wrecked, or more financial burden.
Jim McManus
Ocean City
Serious solutions for inequality, not wild accusations
Did Elizabeth Warren actually utter the phrase “freeloading billionaires?”
How much tax have they paid on the road to accumulating that wealth? How many jobs have been created?
Is there an issue with the current level wealth disparity — yes. It poses an existential threat to the very economic system that has enabled the accumulation of such vast wealth. Is the solution to correcting this imbalance the vilification of those who have benefited — no. Doing so will merely push the populace closer to the point of rebellion against the entire system (President Trump’s election was the canary in the coal mine — he was the only alternative to the “system” that the American people intuitively know has been “gamed” by various interests).
Study and learn from history. The French Revolution comes to mind — very bad thing for ruling class there. The whole thing went up in flames, an outcome we should all seek to avoid.
If you seek to correct problems, then bring serious/work able solutions. The people know when you are being disingenuous (“free stuff” is anything but). The billionaires are demanding more responsible tax policy (i.e. increased tax rates) — Congress needs to deliver this (along with many other substantive items) and stop cutting taxes when we are continuously increasing the nation’s debt — this will come home to roost.
Pandering politicians, who have rarely created anything, appears to have only one objective (and it is not to be a representative of the people). Their goal is to win the next election and continue to be supported by and profit from the huge government apparatus that they seek to impose on the rest of us (why not — it’s done pretty well for them). They do not understand what it means to create something or the history of rational thought, effort and determination that it took to build this country.
God help America if this is the caliber of thinking that one of the top contenders for the office of president is bringing to the game.
Judd McLaughlin
Linwood
Firefighters helped at shooting
As a former Pleasantville firefighter from 2008 to 2013, I would like the public to know that Dale Manning, Julio Sanchez, Ernie Alexander, and Battalion Chief Neal Loch are men of high character who both served, and still serve, the city of Pleasantville with bravery, dignity and professionalism. I had the privilege to work with all four men in my time at the department, and I say that with thankfully and with great pride! They did an excellent job on that unfortunate shooting at the football game and deserve to be recognized for their selfless actions in a time of tremendous chaos and fear.
James Nunan
Egg Harbor Township
Trump transcends Dem animosity
Whether you like President Trump or not, you have to give him credit. Under adverse working conditions, he is still performing what the voters elected him to do.
With the opposition being given by the Democrats, he still maintains a firm grip on taking this country forward. I doubt that there is a Democrat out there that could stand the grueling abuse given to the president, and still make crucial decisions.
Since day one of his presidency, the Democrats have been trying to get Trump out of office. They are aware that they are wasting time and money on the impeachment process, as the majority of the Senate will not vote in favor for impeachment.
Once this impeachment circus is over, I can’t wait to see what their next chapter will be to get him out of office. With his high percentage of wins against the Democrats, their only hope will be the 2020 election and now that the president’s ratings are climbing, that might be a difficult task.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
Gratitude and respect helpful for everyone
I was diagnosed with very aggressive cancer in August. Since then, surgery, chemotherapy and then in a few months, radiation. I have not in this time kept fully abreast of the political issues but see daily on social media ranting on both sides. My sole focus has been survival.
Point being, I see a country divided in many ways – sadly, it’s a mix of false narratives, human errors and misunderstandings. For me, as one human being to another whatever political view you espouse or ideas, just be kind and respectful of everyone else.
So as someone who is fighting to see her infant granddaughter grow up, to see many more sunsets — please take a breath and remember what’s truly important, loving others as yourself, being grateful for all the good in your life.
All of us should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. My motto has always been smile at a stranger, whether they look like you or not. Pray for our nation, our leaders or neighbors — you might not see a difference in them but you will see it in you.
Chera Macpherson
Somers Point
Still backing Van Drew
I am a Republican who voted for Rep. Jeff Van Drew. He always worked hard for his district and will do so in the Congress.
By voting against impeachment, he has shown that he thought this through and applied logic — instead of following the mindless sheep and backing yet another hoax by the Demorats, trying to impeach one of our greatest presidents.
Bob Donnell
Cape May
Focus on providing care, not selling prescriptions
One of the most prominent issues being discussed by our society is the high cost of prescription drugs. It is almost impossible to watch any break in a television program and not be bombarded by commercials for prescription drugs only available through a medical provider. The average patient has little or no knowledge of the best option for their specific care.
I have to question the actual benefit to the manufacturer compared to the exorbitant cost of network commercial time. In my opinion, a large percentage of this financial commitment would be better allocated to reducing costs to those less able to deal with the hardship of trying to keep up with their needed care.
The commitment to the betterment of all Americans, regardless of partisan pressure, is the duty of all elected officials. If my opinion is valid, I would hope there may be discussion among those with the expertise to evaluate a proper course of action.
William Flatley
Egg Harbor Township
Electricity too costly
I’ve never seen or heard so much about the high costs of electric until I moved back to New Jersey.
From what I learned, it’s not just the people of Atlantic County who are paying for higher and higher electric bills. It’s really bad across South Jersey.
I hope that our state representatives look into the high costs of electric. No matter what my folks and I do to save on electric, it doesn’t seem to help much. How are families coping?
David Barsky
Atlantic City
