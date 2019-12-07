Sea wreath to honor Pearl Harbor veterans
“Where have all the soldiers gone? Gone to graveyards every one” … a simple lyric from a Peter, Paul and Mary song, “Where have all the flowers gone?” from the ’60s but very deep in meaning.
The vow that every soldier takes to defend the “Constitution of the United States from her enemies whom so ever” protects the freedom and liberty of each citizen of this land. The nation has not fought a major war against a foreign enemy on its soil since the Revolutionary War, but has found threats on many far off shores. The military has, is and will continue to do what it must to protect this beloved country from those who would take its people’s liberties.
On Veterans Day everyone had the opportunity to honor living veterans. I can say that after attending more than one service that day, the crowds were larger than previous years.
Was it the nice weather? More people were off work? The one missing element was our youth. Our youth must be taught by example that freedoms given each citizen at birth are preserved by each generation before them, and we will always remember and honor their service.
Going to a service is time well spent. We must live by example; we must remember that each previous generation gave the next its freedoms. We are the example for the next generation.
On Dec. 7, North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941, of which I am commander, and area veteran and patriotic service groups will hold their Pearl Harbor Day service at noon in North Wildwood at the Hereford Inlet sea wall near Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 321 Saint Demetrios Ave., where a memorial wreath will be cast to the sea to honor those lost at Pearl Harbor.
Come and remember those who served and died in World War II so everyone can live in freedom today.
Joseph A. Orlando
Wildwood Crest
Vets park event popular
Little Egg Harbor recently had a dedication of its new Veterans Park in the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor that was very attended by veterans from the American Legion, retired veterans from all services and the general public.
It would be nice if things like this were covered in addition to all of the shootings and killings in Atlantic County. Recently there was a good story about the veterans celebration in Atlantic County.
Joan McCrudden
Little Egg Harbor
