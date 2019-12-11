Enforcement needed to restore Boardwalk pedestrian use
It’s called the “boardwalk” for a reason. The Wooden Way is primarily for pedestrians, a promenade, not a road. But it is fast becoming a speedway eight months of the year, not just for that habitual offender, the racing bike, but also for the new kids on the block — e-bikes, e-boards and e-scooters.
Add to these speedmobiles a growing number of regular bikes, big wheelers and illegal skateboards. Mix in the crowd of walkers, runners and exercisers. Result? A crazy quilt of unregulated motion which etiquette alone is unable to control.
Vroom! Here come the wheels, some streaking by at 18 to 25 mph. Too fast for conditions, too hectic for comfort.
Is it time to discuss separate lanes for riders and foot traffic? Off the boardwalk we have order: roads for vehicles, sidewalks for pedestrians, traffic lights to benefit both. How unlike the chaos of boardwalk traffic.
We are witnessing today a paradigm shift from walking to riding. We hear bikers shout to walkers to watch where they are going, as if riders have the right of way. Often, the pedestrians apologize, too easily conceding their undeserved loss of hegemony. We observe noisy skateboards, unauthorized 24/7, roll unmolested down the boardwalk. In the battle of the boards, the wheels are winning.
How do we reverse this trend? It’s not easy. Freedom and fun abhor restrictions. But here’s a start: 1. Enforce ordinance number 33-1991 prohibiting skateboards. 2. Consider separate lanes for riders. 3. Require rearview mirror and signaling device for bikes. 4. Post 15 mph speed limit. 5. Start electronic speed detection. 6. Extend Atlantic Avenue bike lane north to relieve boardwalk overcrowding.
Defenders of the status quo will object, “Boardwalk life should be improvisational — that’s its appeal.” Understood. However, unlimited freedom is not consistent with the comfort and safety most people want, and which only regulation can provide.
Thomas Esrey
Atlantic City
Monopoly bad when its government health care
The three most important antitrust laws in this country are the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890, the Clayton Act and the Federal Trade Commission Act, both of 1914.
These were made specifically to encourage competition among companies offering different goods and services. If necessary, a large monopolist company, such as Standard Oil, could be broken up into many smaller companies. This occurred in 1911, over 100 years ago.
Why would Sen. Elizabeth Warren, or anyone else, think that it is a good idea to make a government health-care system monopoly?
Wouldn’t that violate the antitrust laws? If the government eliminates competition, isn’t that just as bad as the Standard Oil Co.?
Jim Munroe
Absecon
Boardwalk bird feeding ban discriminates against animals
The word “speciesism” refers to human animals — us — discriminating against nonhuman animals — wildlife — on the basis of species, i.e., because they’re not human.
Laws that prohibit feeding wildlife, such as local ordinance #262005-93, are speciesist, based as they are on the prejudice that human interests always come first.
Speciesists argue thus: humans have reason, animals only instinct. We have language, civilization, cultures; they don’t. Therefore it is fair to treat animals as inferior, to place our aims above theirs, and to pass laws which protect “us” from “them.” It’s OK for us to eat them, but not vice-versa.
So give a sandwich to a needy person and you’re praised as a kind soul. But give a peanut to a hungry squirrel and you’re punished as a scofflaw? This anthropocentric bias can’t be right. But how is it wrong?
Legal thinker Jeremy Bentham famously said of animals, “The question is not ‘Can they reason?’ nor ‘Can they talk,’ but ‘Can they suffer?’” It’s not what they don’t have that matters, but what they do have: an equal capacity for suffering. This common bond creates a brotherhood of all sentient species. It corrects the abiding conceit of Homo sapiens, that oh-so-clever omnivore — that animals exist only as a means to human ends.
So if you come upon a pigeon wobbly with hunger, treat it as an equal. Share your lunch. Drop ordinance #262005-93 and replace it with a recommended etiquette.
Mary Catanese
Atlantic City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.