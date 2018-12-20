More attention needed to civil war in Yemen
A recent Associated Press photo depicted part of the toll of Yemen’s civil war. More coverage of this war is needed. There should be more about the United States role in the malnourishment of the children in such photos or any of the lives lost at the hands of the Saudi Arabians.
Americans have a right to know about their country’s involvement in possible crimes against humanity. I think Yemen is currently the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with millions of Yemenis dependent on humanitarian assistance and a more than doubling of violence. More than half of Yemen’s hospitals have been damaged or closed and there is a severe shortage of medicine. Over the summer, a bus full of Yemeni children on their way home from a school picnic were killed by a bomb apparently made in America.
Despite the current state in Yemen, President Trump recently increased the sale of U.S weapons to Saudi Arabia. The media should do more to educate the public about the role America is playing in this humanitarian crisis.
Alison Hesser
Mays Landing
Make ballots postage free
Thank God the election is over. I have never seen an election like this one. Confusing to say the least. The TV commercials never even mentioned what party the candidates were affiliated with. Maybe they were embarrassed to say.
I have my fingers crossed that the elected officials can start giving some serious thought to initiating term limits for senators and congressmen and eliminating the Electoral College. But it seems neither party will ever agree to that. There are some easier things for both parties to agree to.
Did you know that if you mailed in your absentee ballot the envelope did not mention what the required postage was? Did you know that the envelope size was larger than the maximum size allowable for a 50 cent postage stamp? You needed an extra 21 cents to be accurate. My envelope said place stamp here.
The postage required for a mail-in ballot wasn’t clear. When I called the state election board, no one had a hint. Perhaps the post office let most slide but my post office told me that some were returned for postage due.
This should be made simpler, with postage no longer needed to mail in a ballot. Both parties should be able to agree on that.
Richard G. Gober
Ventnor
Support, don’t attack A.C. basketball coach
Atlantic County has a below the Mason Dixon line mentality. For the past decade, some parts of Atlantic County have become political war chests and not about the children or communities. Atlantic County has become the have and have nots, and if you are not about or part of the cliques, crews and gangs, your quality of life does not matter.
The Atlantic City High School basketball coach — dropped by the school board and reinstated by a court — is a true educator, who has the mental realty to not sugar coat the facts. Some people of color have to work hard and may not get to walk through the doors of life easily because of their religious or political connections.
The complaining parent needs to re-evaluate his life, thinking more about making the community better instead of attacking a teacher of color.
The coach’s email comments are reality, in my opinion, not offensive, but real talk. The end of the day, the email was for the players, not the parent, that forgot from whence he came. The coach shouldn’t be torched because he wants to educate long-term and realistically. The man is educated and the education struggles are real.
Teachers of color are few and some are attacked and scrutinized by the very same people they serve. Parents should chose their battles carefully and look at the real picture. Stay woke and keep it real.
Latanya Elias
Sicklerville