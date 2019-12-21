Use known contractors
Because there are so many unscrupulous individuals seeking to take advantage of others for their own gain, we need to share a warning. Be aware that just because a contractor advertises doesn’t mean he is reputable.
A contractor gave us an estimate in writing, asked for a one-third deposit and never returned to do the work despite many calls placed to his various numbers. We have contacted the BBB and the state Department of Consumer Affairs to no avail. We have learned via the internet that he does shoddy work if any work at all. Contract known locals, lesson learned.
Henry and Marilyn Kobik
Cape May
Don’t benchmark to fight surprise medical bills
I decided to become a chiropractor because I saw the power in helping people. I urge Congress to treat the surprise medical bill legislation with care.
Over the past year, there have been many disputes about which surprise medical bill solution is the best — as there should be. However, if surprise medical billing options are rushed into some year-end bill purely for the sake of getting something done, crucial voices will not be heard. This is not fair to patients, doctors and nurses — and it isn’t fair for citizens, either. We expect Congress to look carefully at issues like this.
Congress cannot rush this process and risk coming up with an inadequate solution — or one that makes things worse. At the end of the day we are all patients, so we should all care. I ask Sen. Bob Menendez and Rep. Jeff Van Drew to make sure they protect patients and say “No” to legislation that includes anti-patient benchmarking.
Richard Fellows
North Cape May
Visit isolated seniors often
During the holiday season, many will struggle with increased feelings of loneliness — especially seniors, who spend more time alone than the average adult.
According to Meals on Wheels America, one in four U.S. seniors live alone. Isolation can cause detrimental health issues, including heightened risk of heart disease, dementia and premature death.
The holidays also bring their own challenges for isolated seniors, as they may struggle with increased lack of mobility and grief over lost loved ones.
In September, the Jean Griswold Foundation partnered with Meals on Wheels America to tackle the senior isolation epidemic. We at Griswold Home Care, where I am Cape Atlantic director, have seen first-hand how companionship improves one’s well-being, and we’re proud to support an organization that shares our mission of helping people live fulfilling lives at home.
This season, we encourage people to join our efforts by checking on their aging loved ones often.
Christine DiPrimio
Ocean City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.