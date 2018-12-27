$15 minimum wage hurts jobs, hours, service, prices
Although a $15 minimum wage is a noble cause, methinks its advocates are missing the bigger picture. Yes, those who still have jobs would lose some government support because their income would then exceed those limits. But I think some are not calculating the inflationary aspects.
For example, with a coupon I can get my car washed and vacuumed for $7.99, just below the current minimum wage. At $15 an hour with no increase in materials or productivity, it might go to $13.95. My favorite pizza takeout from a restaurant is $14. At $15 it might become $22.79. A dozen donuts from my favorite bakery at $9.50 may become $10.50.
And what about gasoline? New Jersey does not allow us to pump our own and right now gas is $2.35 per gallon locally. The labor part of that cost could double.
Those of us on a fixed income would hunker down and reduce spending accordingly. If enough employers reduced hours so there was no benefit for their workers, I then expect new legislation mandating minimum hours for each job. I think we could all expect to see longer lines everywhere due to an inability to pass on the increased costs.
The political class is now feeling out the special interests to grant exemptions and I am sure some will get those favors. I just don’t see how the economy can absorb a $15 minimum wage.
Frank J. Gasparon
Mount Ephraim
Online taxes, fees also increase NJ driving cost
Regarding the recent letter, “NJ gas tax hike beneficial”:
The writer contends that the 23 cent per gallon gasoline tax increase from 2016, and the 4.3 cent increase added in October, are worth it. I must disagree.
Yes, at the moment crude prices are down, but they will go up again as surely as the sun will rise in the east. Additionally, New Jersey moved from having the second lowest gas tax to one of the highest — far too big a jump.
To add insult to injury, there are some new taxes and fees associated with car ownership in the Garden State. For years, when I’ve had to replace tires on a vehicle, I would buy from an online source, have them shipped here and installed at a local shop. This at least saved me the sales tax. When ordering tires the other day, as I checked out I saw two new charges that were not on my last purchase: taxes and fees.
I phoned the company to question these additions and was told that now even if there is no brick and mortar presence in the state, New Jersey will collect sales taxes on online purchases.
The fee is a state-mandated tire disposal fee. Even though I must pay a disposal fee to the installer, the state has added its own additional one.
New Jersey residents are saddled with taxes and fees at every turn. I and many others will probably move to another state once we retire due to the absurd financial burden this state places on its citizens.
Steve Leadley
Cape May Court House