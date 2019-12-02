Politics needn’t interfere with community, civility
It is like we are living an Aesop’s fable. We don’t notice that we are tearing apart the very seams of the fabric of society. We are creating a divide that is producing tension and hostility.
Politics are important and it is our civic duty to be involved in our communities. But communities are so much more than politics. The words civic and civil come from the same root — being courteous and polite; ordinary citizens and their concerns, distinct from military and church matters. And citizens are us — we the people. Who share most of the same concerns — we want good health care, clean air and water. We want decent educations for our children, whether in university or the trades. We want safe neighborhoods. We’d like our parents to be able to age with dignity. We’d like a little time off each year to go the beach or relax in the back yard.
But instead, we are choosing sides. We are putting aside all that we have in common, even as together we root for the Eagles over the Cowboys. Or as we gather to worship. Or go to our kid’s PTA meetings. We think we know everything about a person based upon the bumper sticker on their vehicle. The level of hate and intolerance is so pervasive and divisive. It is unhealthy, both mentally and physically.
If I had more free time, I’d like to go from community to community and host soup gatherings where all people would be welcome with the one condition that politics could not be discussed. We’d start to remember how much we have in common. See each other as neighbors again. We don’t have to agree on everything in order to care for and about each other.
Karen Barlow
Ocean City
Impeachment a tool to reclaim White House
Yesterday, with my own eyes and ears, I saw and heard House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stand up on national television and say that the impeachment hearings were not political.
Now I’ve seen liars in my day, but this has to be about one of the most bold and brazen lies of all time. I hope, no, I believe, that the American people are smart enough to see through her deceit and take it for what it is, a move to put a Democrat back in the White House.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine
Hughes Center polls may be biased toward the left
The erroneous predictions in polls conducted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University that were recently reported are not the first instances of substantial error. Stockton also reported just two weeks before last year’s N.J. 2nd Congressional District election that Jeff Van Drew was 17 percentage points ahead of Seth Grossman. Van Drew eventually beat Grossman by a slim margin of less than 5 percent.
The question should be asked: Is it possible that the left-leaning tendencies of modern academia influence the polls conducted by the Hughes Center?
Douglas H. Stroz
Egg Harbor Township
