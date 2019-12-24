Pelosi self-serving Catholic
A reporter asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whether she hated President Donald Trump. Pelosi responded: “This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office. And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. ... I pray for the president all the time.”
Pelosi cloaks herself in her Catholicism. She’s a cafeteria Catholic who serves herself when it’s politically expedient, but ignores the church’s teaching on abortion and marriage, like other Catholic legislators.
Rosemary Biggio
Williamstown
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Consider moving East Point Lighthouse inland to protect it.”
Where would it be moved? East Point Lighthouse sits on the edge of a vast marsh, adjacent to the ever-encroaching Maurice River. This marsh is 1 to 2 feet above sea level and prone to flooding during hurricanes and nor’easters. The substrata is probably so water-saturated as to be unable to bear any substantial weight, which means any move would have to be far inland. Part of a lighthouse’s ambiance and attraction is its proximity to water and a view.
The one road leading into East Point, County Road 616, is narrow with marsh on both sides and with a small bridge, which had to be rebuilt last year to sustain the weight of trucks carrying sand to the lighthouse project. This could never bear the weight of a lighthouse moved over it. One idea offered by the state is to eventually raise the lighthouse, if needed, to keep it above the rising tide. However, if the marsh inundates, a bridge or ferry service would be needed to access the light.
I applaud NJDEP for its efforts to save this irreplaceable landmark, the state’s second oldest lighthouse. The 900-foot geotube under construction will be of immense value to save the lighthouse. However, by admission, this is only a short-term solution.
I advocate that NJDEP team with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a cofferdam outward from the geotube and behind it emplace rock-filled gabions upon which sand dunes can be created, thereby forming a triple line of defensive measures to protect East Point Light.
I know that this sounds like an expensive proposition and it is, but experience has taught us that, in the end, one full-hearted effort is less expensive than a series of Band-Aid, ephemeral measures. After all, our ancestral salt hay farmers, through a system of manmade dikes and sluices, were able to keep the waters of the Delaware Bay from encroachment for over 200 years.
Mayor J. Roy Oliver
Maurice River Township
Why not … remove all ammunition from the marketplace … an electric car with a solar panel roof and a wind generator under the hood … an island prison in the mild climate of the Gulf of Mexico, surrounded by sharks. And save the taxpayers billions of dollars.
Jonathan Sayre
Cape May
