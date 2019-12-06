Tech waits for no one
While my friend and I were having a casual conversation during dinner at a local restaurant, I noticed that many patrons were looking at their cellphones, even while in the company of their companions. More interestingly, many of these patrons were people in my own age group.
Then I recalled my earliest memories, when I was 5 years old, of getting our first telephone. The phone was black, had a rotary dialer and was attached to a party line of five. It seemed as if there was always at least one individual in that group who hogged that line.
Those who needed to use the phone would pick up the receiver and, if the line was in use, the conversation of the user could be heard. Conversely, the chatty party could hear a click when another party member picked up then hung up the phone.
Soon, for an extra fee, private lines became available. Finally, in most communities, everyone had private lines. Cordless landline phones then came along, followed by the flip phone, the smartphone, etc.
Then, just when I thought that I had seen it all, while driving on a major thoroughfare, I spotted a new small sign that was attached to the top of the “Rest Stop” signs. It said, “Text Stop.”
I’m beginning to feel pretty old.
Claudia Prapawiwat
Galloway Township
McCarthyism end recalled
President Trump’s attack on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony reminded me of lawyer Joseph Welch’s response to Sen. Joseph McCarthy after his rant at a witness. Welch asked, “At long last, have you no sense of decency, sir?” This question began the downward spiral of McCarthy’s political career.
Joyce S. Anderson
Linwood
Strong US economy benefits everyone
Regarding the recent letter, “Charitable without politics”:
As I read the letter, which was in response to my letter “Politically linked help,” I hoped that not many readers felt that the expression of my belief that President Trump is helping all Americans, particularly the poor and underprivileged, simply presented an opportunity to bash him.
Can you actually say that any of the letter writer’s statements of their feelings about Trump tell you why Trump’s accomplishments aren’t benefiting those who need help? Of course not.
Surely, they understand that a rising tide lifts all boats. The economy is on a roll. Both unemployment and employment are at historical levels, food stamp and welfare recipients are down, child tax credits have doubled, etc.
Note that the “political tint” to my benevolence, as the letter writer referred to my contributions to re-elect Trump, is in addition to those for all my wife’s favorite charities.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
A.C. police initiative a plus
Great to finally see an improved police presence on Atlantic Avenue. This will benefit tourists and residents. The street is a main artery featuring several businesses. Outlet shoppers will feel safer.
Matt Engel
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.