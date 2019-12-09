Everyone must help keep beaches free of garbage
New Jersey’s beaches are a beloved network of ecosystems that welcome tourists from all over the country each summer.
However, there is one ugly smear that taints the shorelines year-round: garbage.
Valiant efforts made by local municipalities, such as proper disposal receptacles, do but little when the problem stems from beachgoers themselves. Even as the days grow short and the weather turns cold, the trash left behind lingers; some to be swallowed by the ocean and inevitably the wildlife therein, some to litter the sands that are such a treasured spot for people who hail from far and wide.
Cigarette butts, forgotten beach toys, bits of plastic foam and stray fishing lines make up a fraction of this waste, each having a distinct adverse effect on the local ecosystems.
Microplastics seem nearly as plentiful as the sand. Despite being small, these silent killers prove to be detrimental to human life at the end of the food cycle as a result of ingestion by marine life.
Not only is litter ugly, but it is dangerous for wildlife and humans alike. Fortunately, there are different measures both locals and tourists can take to preserve beaches and keeping them clean and beautiful. The two most important things to be done are finding sustainable alternatives for everyday products, like reusable bags and bottles, and being sure to carry out what you carry on to the beach. Luckily, there are trash receptacles at nearly every entrance to public beaches.
The North Wildwood Beach Beautification Brigade organizes monthly beach cleanups on the second Saturday of each month, convening at 9 a.m. at the 1st & Surf Pavilion. Coffee is provided, along with cleanup materials such as bags and gloves.
Furthermore, as a collective we must be the protectors of the planet and not shy away from picking up trash on our own time. This effort must not be in vain, and each individual has a civic responsibility to do his or her part. After all, the average American generates approximately 5 pounds of waste every day!
Melissa Willhouse
Marlton
Van Drew respectable Dem
Regarding the recent letter, “Van Drew must support impeachment”:
So far Rep. Jeff Van Drew is the only Democrat I have any respect for.
The letter writer needs to do research on the use of taxpayer dollars.
It is the president’s duty to use such money wisely. First off, if she reads the transcript for herself, she will see there was no threat of withholding money. I don’t see any pressure regarding the suggested probe of the company involved with the Bidens. The Ukraine president himself said as much.
We have a treaty with Ukraine to report and/or investigate any corruption. That is what national security is. Partly protecting U.S. tax dollars wherever the money is being sent.
While the Democrats are wasting more tax dollars, they have tabled legislation needed by the public.
I watch all channels to see who is saying what, then make my choice. People need to watch enough news shows to see both sides of the issues. It’s surprising what media doesn’t report.
Hearing half of everything and believing it will send us straight into socialism. If people don’t like President Trump, that’s OK. He is abrupt, which often means “the brutal truth.”
They should widen their horizons and then pick the lesser of two evils. One, the Democrats, involves late-term or after-birth abortions and taxing the wealth in our 401(k) accounts.
So I support Van Drew holding fast to his stance. Stop trying to impeach a president half of America voted for. Believe it or not, that half counts too, so respect the law.
Stephanie Milano Dillon
Ventnor
