$15 minimum wage will hurt NJ economy more
It is no wonder that businesses, large and small, are exiting New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy’s push to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour will cause a massive layoff of employees, especially those working in small business, due to the added expense needed to operate these businesses.
His logic appears to be that increasing the minimum wage would allow a certain few to be able to live more comfortably, while at the expense of having a much larger group sent to the unemployment line.
It’s bad enough that New Jersey is one of the highest taxed states in the country, which does not help in attracting new businesses. Add his push to increase the minimum wage to the already high taxes and you have a state that is about to implode.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
Back Trump, ignore media
I’m done with it. I’m tired of listening and watching all of these news shows, listening to all of their guests. It sickens me.
I support President Donald J. Trump. He has access to more information than any of these blathering fools.
Off with the boob tube, no more magazines or other media that have been bought and paid for.
I will vote for Republicans (that I consider worth a damn) and always for Trump.
The rest is a waste of my time. I trust Trump to run the country, not a bunch of nobodies who lie and speculate, having nothing to do with anything but flapping their mouths to anyone who will listen.
Jay R. Smith
Northfield