Jesus offered hope, value to the unseen, vulnerable
The world is so big with many traps, many illusions — luring people to a life of mediocrity and giving those who follow its whims a tattered heart.
Running after convenience, sometimes desperately enough to give in to abortion or physician-assisted suicide, people travel the wide path — when just around the corner is the one.
So many disregard the unseen and the vulnerable. Just 2,000 years ago, God became a tiny embryo and the blessed mother gave her approval. Is there hope?
Those who happen to have an unplanned pregnancy or have a disabled or elderly person in their care should say a prayer: Give this dear person a hand up or guide them to someone who will love and care for them. Say a prayer and find it in their own heart to love them.
The one who loved us first shows us this: Even though we may be little or weak, our life has value.
And nine months later, a baby showed up in this tattered world to give people hope and show that every baby, every person is precious. This is Jesus, this is the Savior.
Jacqueline Long
Galloway Township
Left-foot braking would avoid pedal mistakes
Regarding the recent Press of Atlantic City editorial, “South Jersey may be more susceptible to car crashes into buildings”:
The editorial, plus recent news items about this, reminded me of how fortunate I was when learning to drive. Back in the early1950s, automatic transmissions were the big new thing. The driver-ed course at my rural high school in Pennsylvania taught us to brake with the left foot since it was no longer needed to work a clutch.
I’ve done it this way for 65 years of driving and have never had to worry about pedal misapplication, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls it.
Apparently that type of instruction didn’t catch on. If it had, it would have avoided most car crashes into buildings. When you brake that way, there’s no chance of your left braking foot accidentally hitting the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal. And it gives the left foot something to do.
Charles Myers
Ventnor
Illegal entry into US is not abiding by law
I find New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s ignorance of the law appalling, considering his position. He recently stated, in a piece on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, that “no law-abiding resident of this great state should live in fear that a routine traffic stop by local police will result in his or her deportation.”
By being in this country illegally you are not a law-abiding citizen. Enforce the law and stop pandering to illegals.
Frank Panetta
Brigantine