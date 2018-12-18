Recreational marijuana should be put to public
Gov. Phil Murphy is an enthusiastic supporter of legalizing recreational marijuana, a national trend. However, I get slightly apprehensive when elected officials can’t seem to wait when implementing a new tax-and-spend revenue source, especially one so obviously questionable.
While there may be understandable reasons for this, the social complications of legalization will be momentous enough that voters should be given the right, through referendum, to decide if they truly want this.
The nation is in the middle of an opioid drug crisis with tens of thousands of citizens needlessly dying each year. Given the current overwhelming difficulties brought about by both legal and illegal alcohol and drugs, government, businesses and communities should be acutely aware of what is involuntarily being decided for citizens.
Gov. Murphy and legislators should be sure they want their personal political legacies to be what opening the door to recreational marijuana is going to bring long-term to New Jersey. There should be no rush. Let the public debate begin in earnest and give citizens time to consider and decide, through a 2019 referendum.
Thomas W. Haedrich
Harding Township
Have iPhone, will travel
Sorry that the richest company on Earth left the coastal area and now the closest Apple store is 50 miles away. If you need an Apple class or support, you will need to travel to Marlton. Thanks, Apple.
Michael Tourigian
Brigantine