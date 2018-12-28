Beware undisclosed fur
At Christmas gift giving time and throughout the year, many shoppers are duped into buying real fur masquerading as faux fur, thereby unwittingly contributing to horrific pain of animals, sometimes even domestic animals. Sometimes gloves, earmuffs, pet toys, statues, accessories and trinkets are made of real fur from animals that are killed. They may be falsely labeled as either a different type of animal fur or faux fur — or not labeled at all.
Fur animals endure violent deaths to produce cheap trim for coats, hats and other items. They are killed by electrocutions, gassing and such. Animals killed in leg-hold traps sometimes chew off their legs to escape.
Let this be a season of compassion for all animals, who deserve to wear the coats they were born with.
Silvie Pomicter
Chinchilla, Pa.
NJ offers reduced interest, no penalty on back taxes
The New Jersey Division of Taxation is offering a limited-time opportunity for both individual taxpayers and corporations to file past tax returns and/or pay back taxes with no penalties and reduced interest.
The New Jersey Tax Amnesty program runs through Jan. 15. This is an excellent opportunity for outstanding taxpayers to come into compliance and get a fresh start. Amnesty applies to individuals or businesses with outstanding tax filings or payments that are reportable on a tax return due on or after Feb. 1, 2009, and prior to Sept. 1, 2017.
Since Tax Amnesty is only offered until Jan. 15, taxpayers with an outstanding New Jersey tax liability are encouraged to take advantage of the program before the deadline so they don’t incur greater penalties.
Information regarding Tax Amnesty eligibility or process is available by calling 800-781-8407 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. or visit www.TaxAmnesty.nj.gov.
John J. Ficara
Trenton,
Director, Division of Taxation
Democrats, minorities making US less European
The November election followed the pattern of the last presidential election. The Democrats were successful in those congressional districts where minorities, a third now of the population, were present in large numbers. Republicans were successful in the senatorial elections where the non-minorities predominated. This would also have been true of the Electoral College if this were a presidential election.
The minorities, voting overwhelming Democratic, as much as 75 to 80 percent, are fortunately not yet more equally distributed. But this will change and those minorities will increase, and the nation will become another Latin American republic with all the same political and demographic problems. Few seem to realize this or to care.
There is a significant impulse to de-Europeanize this country underway now, and it is led for the most part by disenchanted European Americans. That is damn foolish, to be sure, but still dangerous.
Vincent Torlini
Atlantic City