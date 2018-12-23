Formica opposes $2.1M aid for illegal immigrants
I can think of many reasons to serve Atlantic County residents in the Assembly in Trenton. The outcry of voters to insure the legality and integrity of one person one vote is deafening. Well, here is another.
It is unconscionable enough for us to think that the state of New Jersey could pass a budget that takes $2.1 million from New Jersey veterans and uses it to fund services for illegal immigrants. But in the 2nd Legislative District, it should be beyond our comprehension to understand how Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato could vote for it.
Sen. Chris Brown, a stalwart for veterans, of course voted against it. Even 1st District Democrats Sen. Jeff Van Drew and Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak had enough good sense to stand up and vote no to this atrocious budget that cuts needed veteran transportation funding. And it will surely hurt the quality of life of Atlantic County’s 1,700 veterans.
This is just another huge example of why Mazzeo and Armato have got to go. Blinded by their loyalty to their bosses outside Atlantic County, they continue to support legislation that pleases the bosses and hurts the hard working families of the county, including veterans working and disabled. And no excuse of misunderstanding should give them a pass.
Frank D. Formica
Linwood
Chairman, Atlantic County freeholders
Whites not to blame for pot use by blacks
Regarding the recent story, “Vote clears hurdle for legalizing recreational marijuana in NJ”:
I read the article concerning the pending bill legalizing marijuana and the several comments made by the church pastor from Pleasantville. The good pastor stated that “marijuana criminalization law is rooted in white supremacy, used to control and harm people of color.”
Really, marijuana is against the law. What about choices, such as choosing whether or not to violate the law. We have choices in life and can make ones or good ones, doing the right thing or not.
I can’t see how whites are making people of color make bad choices, or forcing them to violate the law. It’s unfortunate that a religious leader would make such an allegation. I thought his statements were outrageous and ignorant.
Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.
Weymouth Township
Push for pot demoralizing
Regarding the recent story, “Vote clears hurdle for legalizing recreational marijuana in NJ”:
This story about proposed bills for legal recreational marijuana was demoralizing. It’s seems as if two major concerns are revenue via sales taxes and, would you believe, racism. Our new normal manages to bring race into almost any issue.
A liberal spokesman actually said that the intent of marijuana criminalization laws is rooted in white supremacy — used to control and harm people of color via a legal mass incarceration machine.
Another activist claimed that he doesn’t like the newest bill because it will give white guys the right to sell marijuana. And an admitted seller of illegal cannabis claimed that the biggest market is the black market, saying: “What are you going to do with us?”
The ACLU wants to put them all out of business, including the state, by getting the bill amended to allow the home growing of marijuana — for personal use only, of course.
Ettore ‘Ed’ Cattaneo
North Cape May