Brigantine library beset by closings, maintenance
The Brigantine Library Branch has been closed several days since April for cleaning and maintenance. Several library programs have been transferred to the Brigantine Community Education and Recreation Department, such as craft programs and book club through the end of 2018. Explanations as to the necessity of these changes have been vague.
Several library workers have been transferred to other county branch libraries, necessitating travel from their Brigantine homes to Pleasantville, Ventnor and Galloway. On a couple of days in early October, the Brigantine Library Branch was again closed for cleaning and maintenance, while plumbers and electricians were working on the roof and inside of the library. The library meeting room appears to be non-functional. The public should be informed about the status and safety of the library and the need for frequent closing for cleaning and maintenance.
Kathy Findura
Brigantine
Big Ten tough on Rutgers
The Rutgers University football program just completed its fourth year competing in the Big Ten Conference.
2015 was the first year Rutgers played Big Ten teams. They won one game and lost seven games. In 2016, Rutgers did not win any games in the conference. They played nine Big Ten games and lost all of them. 2017 was the best year, with Rutgers winning three games and losing six. This year, Rutgers played nine Big Ten games and lost all of them.
The composite results for four Big Ten seasons netted Rutgers football four wins and 31 loses. Rutgers football has to find a way to turn losing Big Ten seasons into winning ones. Hopefully, 2019 will be the year of resurgence in Rutgers football in the Big Ten Conference.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Have Congress committees oversee legislative process
Who are America’s most powerful politicians? While the media and the public focus on President Trump, it is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan who choose which legislation is to be brought to their respective bodies for a vote.
They put the kibosh on gun control legislation. McConnell prevented President Obama’s Supreme Court justice nominee from being considered. No legislation can be enacted to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and on and on. This isn’t fair or good for the nation.
Two politicians shouldn’t have so much power, whether Republican or Democrat. This is not democracy.
There should be two committees of six — including the majority leader of the Senate and speaker of the House and equally divided between the majority and minority parties — that perform the task of selecting legislation to be voted on by their respective bodies. These bipartisan arrangements would go a long way in fixing what is broken in our current dysfunctional legislatures.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township