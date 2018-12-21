Veteran discount denied for purchase by contractor
I signed a contract with a company for an in-home standby generator. When I contacted the retailer about getting the veterans discount on the generator, they denied it. They said the contractor, who had been recommended by them to do the installation, was the buyer.
I paid in full on my store credit card, but they still refused the veteran discount. What’s up with that?
Stephen Payne
Mays Landing
Trumps are comic
Donald Trump’s presidency finally makes sense to me. He is one of the greatest comedians to ever live.
When I saw First Lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” Christmas tree ornaments hanging on the White House tree, I felt they are trying to make us laugh. What better way to make America great again than to bring humor back to stressed-out citizens.
President Trump has done more for this country’s humor than any other president in history. If we don’t laugh with the rest of the world, they win.
Joan Mahon
Villas
Murphy shouldn’t support natural gas company
I was disappointed that Gov. Murphy attended the ribbon cutting for the new South Jersey Gas headquarters in Atlantic City. Highly concerning are the company’s Cape Atlantic Reliability pipeline from Millville to Beesleys Point and a subsidiary’s stake in the PennEast pipeline. The Cape Atlantic project is a much-disputed natural gas pipeline that South Jersey Gas proposes to build across the pinelands. I think it threatens the aquifer that supplies clean drinking water.
The PennEast partnership is attempting to build another unneeded pipeline in part across 20 properties preserved under open space and farmland preservation programs.
I support Gov. Phil Murphy’s work to change New Jersey over to renewable energy. That is why I am deeply concerned that he would support a company behind these two projects that might delay or undermine his goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.
I am also surprised that South Jersey Gas is investing in these two pipelines, since they also sell solar energy and clearly know that renewable energy, not fossil fuels, will power New Jersey’s future. It also provides many and more meaningful job opportunities. They should continue to invest in renewables, not fossil fuel projects that contribute to climate change and might harm the state’s natural areas.
Georgina Shanley
Ocean City
Legal marijuana, illegal gun clips is hypocritical
People should be shocked by the New Jersey Legislature’s inconsistency and hypocrisy in the effort to legalize marijuana at the same time as limiting gun owners’ magazines to 10 rounds.
The cost and danger to the public in legalizing marijuana is far better documented than the benefit to the public of making it a felony to possess — even in the home — a magazine holding more than 10 rounds.
Decriminalizing a formerly illegal drug possession, yet criminalizing formerly completely legal magazines can’t be a serious policy.
James Sherma
Cape May Court House