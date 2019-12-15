Gratitude and respect helpful for everyone
I was diagnosed with very aggressive cancer in August. Since then, surgery, chemotherapy and then in a few months, radiation. I have not in this time kept fully abreast of the political issues but see daily on social media ranting on both sides. My sole focus has been survival.
Point being, I see a country divided in many ways — sadly, it’s a mix of false narratives, human errors and misunderstandings. For me, as one human being to another whatever political view you espouse or ideas, just be kind and respectful of everyone else.
So as someone who is fighting to see her infant granddaughter grow up, to see many more sunsets — please take a breath and remember what’s truly important, loving others as yourself, being grateful for all the good in your life.
All of us should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. My motto has always been smile at a stranger, whether they look like you or not. Pray for our nation, our leaders or neighbors — you might not see a difference in them but you will see it in you.
Chera Macpherson
Somers Point
Focus on providing care, not selling prescriptions
One of the most prominent issues being discussed by our society is the high cost of prescription drugs. It is almost impossible to watch any break in a television program and not be bombarded by commercials for prescription drugs only available through a medical provider. The average patient has little or no knowledge of the best option for their specific care.
I have to question the actual benefit to the manufacturer compared to the exorbitant cost of network commercial time. In my opinion, a large percentage of this financial commitment would be better allocated to reducing costs to those less able to deal with the hardship of trying to keep up with their needed care.
The commitment to the betterment of all Americans, regardless of partisan pressure, is the duty of all elected officials. If my opinion is valid, I would hope there may be discussion among those with the expertise to evaluate a proper course of action.
William Flatley
Egg Harbor Township
Both parties need independents
The name of the country is the United States of America and the presumptive priority of elected officials is to serve the constituents in their region, and support the country. In my opinion, far too many elected officials seem to express a higher priority to their political party than the United States.
To me, Rep. Jeff Van Drew is exhibiting thoughtful leadership rather than “my party do or die, right or wrong.” The U.S.A. needs leaders, regardless of political party, focused on the issues and challenges, not obsession with denigrating recent elections and the individuals elected.
I’m pretty sure Van Drew is not a fan or supporter of President Donald Trump. I’m also sure he’s a better Democrat than those attacking him because he doesn’t knee jerk vote the party line, We need a whole lot more like him in both parties.
Norm Mayall
Hatboro, Pennsylvania
Van Drew’s vote independent
I applaud Rep. Jeff Van Drew for voting his mind and not his party. I know that I and many people are tired of hearing that somebody has to vote this way or that way because they are a Democrat or Republican.
Tom Wrigley
Marmora
