Politically corrupt NJ re-elects Menendez
The re-election of Robert Menendez, though he was charged with accepting illegal donations, bolstered the impression that New Jersey is a politically corrupt state. His mistrial and the subsequent decision against pursuing a retrial was not a vindication, rather an admission by prosecutors that with rule changes following the 2016 Supreme Court case McDonnell v. United States regarding what bribery is and can be proved, there would ultimately not be enough to convict given his connection to Democrat-leaning juries of North Jersey.
A politician literally needs to have a smoking gun in their hand or a copy of a check saying “to pay for political favors” written in the check memo to be convicted today.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures website, in New Jersey compensation, reward, employment, gift, honorarium or other things of value to a legislator are capped at $250 in a year — not vacations, private airplane rides and luxury condos, as well as $750,000 in campaign cash prosecutors said he got from Dr. Salomon Melgen. Menendez didn’t declare these senatorial “perks” to the IRS and paid retroactively upon disclosure. So everything is OK because he eventually paid?
With Democrats now controlling the House, I have already seen the attack mentality. During a White House press conference on Nov. 7, a CNN reporter harangued President Trump and refused to relinquish the microphone.
This disrespect is unparalleled in my lifetime. You respect the office, even if you have a problem with the person currently occupying it.
Brent Metzer
Egg Harbor City
Peace starts with each of us
In the World section recently, there is a quote highlighted above a story: “We’re living in a moment where hate crimes are on the rise. We need, more than ever, for our leadership to ratchet back the rhetoric.”
As true as this is, it is not all up to our leaders. It starts with each of us at the grassroots.
The words of the beautiful song, “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” focus us not on others but on ourselves. “Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me.”
Rev. H. James Hutchins
Galloway Township