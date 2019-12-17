Chick-fil-A knuckled under
Shame on Chick-fil-A for what seemed to me knuckling under to the gay community by withdrawing its financial support of the Salvation Army and other organizations that serve those in need regardless of their orientation.
Joan Anderson
Mays Landing
Trump tearing nation apart
Regarding the recent letter, “Van Drew vote shameful”:
I would just add one more comment to the writer’s excellent and spot-on letter about Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s vote against proceeding with the impeachment enquiry. Van Drew says that “we are tearing the country apart.” For goodness sake. It is Trump himself who is tearing the country apart, not us or even Van Drew.
Start with Trump’s birther nonsense, then “lock her up” and on and on.
Van Drew should wake up before it is too late.
Tim Hendley
Port Republic
Supports Van Drew re-election
I’m grateful to Rep. Jeff Van Drew for having the courage to stand up for what he believes is the right thing to do. I’m so tired of these so-called representatives of the people, doing what they think is good for them politically.
Van Drew was courageous to vote his conscience, and not what was politically expedient. We need more of this kind of courage. I did not vote for him the last election but certainly will this one. So he may lose a vote or two from Democratic sheep, but he has gained a few from some of us who are grateful for his true representation. Bravo, Rep. Van Drew
Barbara Scheer
Cape May Court House
