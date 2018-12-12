Self-reflection is the path to improving the world
We all need to hold a mirror in our faces and ponder who we are as people and identify how we view the society we live in and what we are doing to make this country a place where equality is the norm.
There is a mechanization that is evil in nature, that is trying to take root in this great country. Americans need to do more to fight these forces. Love of country should win out. It is only recognizing that our differences, ethnicity and the like, define this great melting pot that we have grown into since immigrants from all countries were welcomed and saw the Statue of Liberty with its beacon of hope.
Over many years, perhaps we got tired of the responsibility that our global partners gave us. We should have taken pride in the fantastic job we have done all these years.
Look in the mirror, because the way we are is the way our world will be. If you see humility and patience is needed, spread it around. If you see help is needed, try to do what you can. See yourself in another person’s plight.
We tire of looking at ourselves, but we shouldn’t stop until we see an improvement in government, racial relations, global connections, everything that affects the world generally. It only takes all of us, as Americans, to look into that mirror and effect change for the better.
Alma Johnson
Atlantic City
Drivers misusing pedals
Too often we read about a motorist driving into a building, sometimes harming people within.
Some people ride the brakes with their left foot. You can see their brake lights on a flat road or even going up a hill. If auto makers intended drivers to use their left foot to brake, they would have installed it on the left side. The only pedal the left foot is meant to operate is a clutch in a stick-shift auto.
The brake is positioned next to the accelerator, so the right foot must operate both, obviously not at the same time.
In crashes into buildings, it seems that older drivers are often involved. They apparently get confused or distracted and depress the accelerator instead of the brake. I wonder if correct pedal operation is taught in driving schools.
People should avoid driving behind any vehicle with its brake lights on while it is moving forward under its own power. You never know when that vehicle is going to come to an abrupt stop for no apparent reason.
Be safe while driving and try to avoid those who don’t know how.
Robert E. Dwyer
Mays Landing
Support U.S. building a border wall
Illegal immigrants are making a joke of our borders and the justice system. The last census done in 2014 showed we had 12.1 million illegal immigrants living in this country, since then the Department of Homeland Security estimates more than 500,000 more come each year.
The ones who are caught by the Border Patrol are taken to a judge and then released and told to appear in court at a later date. Well, we all know how that turns out.
Now we are threatened by hordes of invaders coming to U.S. borders in a so-called caravan. Some are already here and taunting us by sitting on top of the fence and waving flags from countries that they are fleeing.
What can we do? Democrat politicians are blocking everything that President Trump is trying to do to stop this invasion. Their main goal is to rally all the liberals and spew hatred against Trump no matter the cost. The cost is, we all lose.
I suggest we try to rally the good politicians and encourage them to fund and build the wall. Install spikes, razor wire or electrify the top so these invaders can’t sit on top.
Edward O’Flynn Sr.
Mays Landing