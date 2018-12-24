Workers should try to join or start a union
In the late 1940s, every third worker was a union member. By 2017, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that less than 11 out of a hundred workers belonged to a union. Membership gained workers many benefits — raising the standard of living, shorter work week, paid vacations, coffee and bathroom breaks, elimination of child labor, and health and retirement benefits.
That all began to change with passage of Florida’s Right to Work Law in 1944. The law allows non-union employees to not pay dues but still get many collective bargaining benefits. It is an attempt to withhold funding and slowly destroy unions.
What these opponents of unions fail to realize is that unions provide owners benefits that non-union labor can’t. For example, union workers are better trained, have better health and safety records, and eliminate the need for companies to deal directly with problem workers.
Unions’ opponents have succeeded in passing laws that also double health care and pension benefit contributions and diminish collective bargaining.
Young people entering the workforce should consider trying to join a union. Union members earn 30 percent more on average than non-union members; 92 percent of union members have job related health care as opposed to 68 percent on non-union members; and union members are more likely to have guaranteed pensions. Where there is no union, they should try to start one.
Nick Reina
Milmay
All entering US must be identified, approved
You’re scanned, TSA examines you, looks you all over, removes your belt and shoes, takes your keys and loose change, checks a watch list, and makes sure you’re you. They search you, your luggage, and you must voluntarily submit to this search. You are identified. Before entering a foreign nation, its customs agents scrutinize you and your documents. If not in order, you’re forbidden entry and detained.
Most travelers worldwide must show ID and be identified, but in the United States, Democrats demand thousands of unidentified people — including MS-13 gang members, drug dealers, smugglers, illegals and people breaking into the country — must be admitted. They can’t be identified, but many Democrats want no security at all.
Americans are vehemently, and angrily, told by a bunch of pre-programmed college kids, academics, progressive women and men, Democrat politicians, Hollywood hypocrites and many knee-jerk liberals that totally unidentified migrants, including many men of military age, crashing across America’s borders must be granted a free lunch, free medical care and sanctuary. Democrats demand the acceptance of this billion-dollar invasion of mainly unskilled people.
Talking heads — progressives on CNN, MSNBC — insist Americans must accept this upside-down insanity. We are not mindless fools. It is time for reasonable Americans to shout, “Enough!” Not me. I’ll neither believe the media nor vote for Democrats.
Robert S. Viola
Somers Point