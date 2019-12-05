Student clinic shouldn’t give abortion referrals
I think abortion is murder and a national abomination. Anyone who is unclear on that should see the film “Unplanned.” I was shocked and repulsed to learn that Planned Parenthood, the subject of the film and the nation’s largest abortion provider, operates a health center on the Stockton University campus. I wonder how many of the students’ parents realize this.
It is deviously smart marketing for Planned Parenthood to locate a clinic that makes abortion referrals in proximity to vulnerable college students. I think this makes Stockton complicit.
Charles Fischer
Galloway Township
Boro needs rabbit predator
Regarding the recent story, “Piping plovers doing better in NJ, but southernmost pairs still struggling”:
Longport could use a couple of predatory foxes to help with the rabbits.
Lisa Cahill
Longport
Unbiased media missed
In a front-page story President Trump is slammed for slamming a witness, former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Rightly so.
However, the story failed to report that when asked if Trump had violated any laws, she said no.
In my day, and I’m 65, the truth and nothing but the truth was what I expected from the media. Instead its coverage slants it toward the Democratic cause.
Will we ever see real truth in America again? I’m having doubts.
I don’t care if my guy is found guilty if he really did something. As that TV cop once said, “Just the facts, mam, just state the facts.” The media should give people the facts and let them decide.
Walter Bielecki
Tuckerton
