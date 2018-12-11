Arts make educational program more inclusive
STEM vs. STEAM, in today’s educational climate, is often not fully understood. STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — are at the forefront. But when you add “A” as in STEAM, you are also promoting and encouraging all of the arts.
So why should that matter? Well, as a special ed educator, the majority of my students struggle with STEM (and are often academically challenged and excluded per se). STEAM allows every student in every school an opportunity to be included, and inclusiveness breeds connections and journeys toward confidence. “I matter, you matter, we all matter” needs to be the mantra of every school.
My students are bright, having unique learning styles and to me, they are brilliant. Routinely they fail standardized tests, but they yearn to learn — yes, their learning style is different, but different is not a negative, yet is often embraced as such.
Hence the arts, and in a multitude of forms — music, drawing, sketching, building, designing, creating, photography etc. — open doors for inclusiveness and allow all students (several on the autism spectrum) to shine and illuminate their light. STEM is a light bulb, STEAM is a spotlight. (Yes, “light shines in the darkness, and the darkness does not overcome it”).
Pamela A. Price
Atlantic City
Give students a voice
The teacher’s convention is over. We talk about improvements to schools and such. Money? In truth, money is not, and never is, the issue.
So many of students (my students) come from single-parent homes, and many also are classified as special ed. We focus schools on one thing (falsely) — pass tests and a school is a success. Public schools must realize, yet will not, that success in life begins with self-confidence and acceptance. Acceptance? Realize and recognize that not all students are good test takers, that all students learn differently, and that not all students want to attend college.
The system is broken and not acceptable in light of reality. We should interview students beginning in middle school and ask — yes, ask — what are their dreams, plans, aspirations. Ask and we may hear.
Perhaps in urban schools, when we hear the answers beginning in middle school, we may listen.
Carol Poshka
Northfield