Catholic Church facing crisis on priests, practices
Regarding the recent letter, “Celibacy remains path to fulfilling spiritual love”:
As a practicing Catholic, I feel compelled to reply to the writer’s view on celibacy and married priests. He is concerned that those married men who would enter the priesthood would be at risk of divorce due to infidelity, promiscuity and selfishness.
However, we are in the 21st century and celibacy has not worked. I sit at church with too few young families. Young men are not entering the priesthood and the church is facing a crisis of no priests.
Obviously too many flawed men have entered the priesthood. Marriage would not have prevented these men from sexually abusing young children because they were pedophiles. The church needs to make decisions now because our devoted priests are aging and are retiring. Other Christian churches have always allowed married clergy and their congregations are flourishing.
I have not lost faith in my Catholic beliefs, but I am questioning.
Sally Drozd Yerk
North Cape May
NJ must ban frack waste
The state Senate has advanced a measure to protect New Jersey waters from the toxic chemical water produced in the process of fracking for oil and gas. The Assembly must pass this bill. New Jersey would become the second state to ban fracking waste.
If this bill gets signed into law, it will benefit all communities. Fracking waste contains many chemicals that are potentially harmful to human health. Conventional wastewater treatment facilities cannot treat it effectively.
The Delaware River Basin Commission is considering new rules that would allow fracking waste to be processed and then discharged into the river. A law banning fracking waste in New Jersey is needed to confidently protect drinking water.
This bill will only help to strengthen the rules and support a complete ban on fracking in the Delaware River Basin.
Dimitrios Kalaitzakis
Philadelphia