Force utilities to buy unlimited solar energy
I think the suppliers of conventional and costly electricity-generating fuels have supported laws and regulations that limit the amount of electricity that people and businesses can generate with solar panels to merely the amount that they consume.
We should demand that politicians change the law to enable those with solar-power arrays to earn money by generating and selling solar electricity to their maximum capability, forcing the utilities to build the infrastructure to absorb all of their electricity.
That would help satisfy the United States’ greatest need and would be a terrific use of the sun.
Robert “Bob” Schwartz
Egg Harbor Township
Government pay actions may cost taxpayers more
Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic City public employees to receive pay increases”:
Atlantic City Council says that it found what sounds like a miracle fund to pay stipends for the next three years to most employees and give a minimum salary of $25,000. This fund that paid the city $153,000 annually would now somehow pay that same figure per month.
The mayor of Ventnor also shocked us with the revelation that when she took office two years ago, 13 department heads were making upwards of $80,000 a year, so she and others pushed local legislators for more sharing of services.
Gov. Phil Murphy added Atlantic County to a pilot program to share services and said, “Saving taxpayer dollars is a top priority.” Yet he hasn’t slowed down increasing taxes and spending taxpayer dollars with wonderful contract deals for his union supporters, including state employee pay increases. He then announced the hiring of two new people at the Department of Community Affairs to develop shared-services agreements, increasing the bureaucracy.
While all this may be wonderful for those in government, it sounds like the common N.J. resident, paying one of the nation’s highest property taxes, is getting shafted again.
Brent Metzger
Egg Harbor City