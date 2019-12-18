Approve increased DEP protections for waterways
Water quality is always threatened in New Jersey. A recent report found more than 500 New Jersey water systems have detected toxic PFAS chemicals over the last year in the drinking water supply, including in South Jersey. These chemicals, which are found in common plastics including nonstick cookware and flame-resistant fabrics, are a reminder that we need an all-hands-on-deck strategy to protect water quality.
This spring, the state Department of Environmental Protection proposed 749 miles of waterways for increased protections under the Clean Water Act to protect these waterways from increased pollution. The protections, called Category One, ensure waterways can’t be measurably degraded and have 300 foot buffer protections around their banks to reduce run-off pollution.
In Cape May County, the DEP proposed sections of Old Robins Branch, which feeds into Dennis Creek, for this upgrade, which would protect the exceptional aquatic and macroinvertebrate community in the waterway, ensuring a healthy stream for generations to come.
This is the first time in more than a decade DEP has proposed waterways for increased protections. This is a strong step by DEP and the Gov. Phil Murphy administration.
As a clean water associate of Environment New Jersey, I urge that every proposed waterway be upgraded. I also urge the Murphy administration to strengthen criteria to ensure we’re protecting more waterways based on drinking water and recreational significance and to move forward with future upgrades. The best way to preserve waterways is to protect them before they become polluted.
Sophia Hull
New Brunswick
Backs Harrison candidacy
When I read recently that Brigid Harrison is mounting a primary challenge to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, I thought that this is the shot in the arm that Democrats need in a district where Republicans are making a strong bid to take back the seat they lost in 2018. Ironically, a recent headline in a Philadelphia newspaper said, “N.J. Democrat wins Trump’s favor.”
I find it hard to believe that Congressman Van Drew opposed the impeachment inquiry for the reason that “he has seen no evidence” to warrant at least a House investigation. When you couple his comments with his frequent appearances on Fox News touting his opposition to the impeachment inquiry, I begin to question if I could support someone I voted for in 2018.
Having President Trump making comments that seem to put Van Drew on the president’s favored list makes me wonder if the congressman can even win next year, since his margin of victory against a fringe party candidate was pretty concerning.
Harrison’s biography lists her having a master’s degree in international relations and doctorate in American politics, as well as being an expert in the politics of the millennial generation. She also teaches courses in American government, Congress, the presidency and campaign and elections. I think she will be a strong candidate and urge the Democrat re-election campaign to seriously consider putting their efforts into backing her candidacy, because I believe the congressman is vulnerable in holding onto his seat.
Chick DeCicco
Hammonton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.