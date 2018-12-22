‘Cannabis’ preferred for the drug marijuana
Regarding the recent story, “Vote clears hurdle for legalizing recreational marijuana in NJ”:
This good article covering the pros and cons of action in Trenton ended with noting that “the word ‘marijuana’ has been replaced by ‘cannabis’ in the legislation.” The word “marijuana,” over 100 years old and of unsettled origin, was popularized in the 1930s by government campaigns against the drug.
Previously news reports and medical journal articles had almost always used the plant’s formal name, cannabis, according to NPR. Cannabis today is described as typically smoked or consumed as a psychoactive (mind-altering) drug.
“Cannabis” returns to a more scientifically correct definition, a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, divided serrated leaves and glandular hairs — used to produce hemp fiber and as a drug.
As society moves toward acceptance and decriminalization of cannabis, I think we should stop using the term “marijuana” because of its past use in anti-drug campaigns.
Andrew Lawlor
Ocean City
Democrat redistricting bad for NJ, its democracy
As a Democrat and as a retired political science professor, I am troubled that the Democrats in the Legislature are intent on gerrymandering the legislative districts.
I agree with Sue Altman, a director of the South Jersey Women for Progressive Change, who stated, “A one-party state will result in less progressive policies and worse governmental practices, particularly when many legislative districts don’t even have competitive primary elections. If we give politicians the power to choose their own voters, they’ll win without ever having being held accountable to their constituents. That’s bad for democracy and terrible for the people of this state.”
Paul Raetsch
Mays Landing
Denouncing misspelling
After being denounced by the Atlantic City Democratic Party for involvement in a fight, Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy’s response was that his first name was misspelled in the news release.
He must be following the advice attributed to actress Kate Hudson: “Never worry about bad press, all that matters is if they spell your name right.”
Stephen Schmidt
Galloway Township