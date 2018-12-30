Fixing Atlantic City roads should be a priority
The roads in Atlantic City, particularly Pacific and Atlantic avenues, are in terrible shape, and it does not produce a good impression on visitors from outside. After all, these roads are the first that these visitors observe.
Despite all the taxes from casinos, the unbearable property taxes, business taxes and luxury tax, the roads have not received sufficient attention. I understand Atlantic City population is less than 40,000, and there is no way that all the money collected is spent on services to residents.
I also understand that several mayors of Atlantic City have spent time in jail because of corruption and swindling public money and I hope the current mayor will clean the house, spend money wisely and start resurfacing these roads soon.
As an example of high property taxes, I used to own a two bedroom apartment and in 2006 I was paying $10,000 per year. I am glad I sold the apartment as I am told the taxes have gone higher.
It is high time the mayor and the state monitored the revenues collected and spent. I am sure if there is no corruption or swindling of money, there would be more than enough money available to mend all the roads in Atlantic City.
Mohammad Imran
Galloway Township
Scripture quoted in error
Regarding the recent letter, “Many clergy also suffer for the crimes of some”:
The reverend who authored this letter seems to have trouble telling apart biblical references to Satan, the great prophet Isaiah of the Old Testament, and Jesus, the Son of God.
Perhaps it is as 2 Peter 2:2-3 states: “Many will follow their shameful ways and will bring the way of truth into disrepute.”
The writer was responding to a previous letter in the Voice of the People, “Bible backs holding pope accountable in scandal,” regarding the cover up of the magnitude of sexual abuses in the Catholic Church for many decades.
The reverend responded, “Scripture can be used selectively to justify almost any point of view” and then I think he quotes the wrong Bible verse, stating “Even Satan quotes Scripture in Matthew 4:16.” But Matthew 4:16 was quoting Isaiah, not Satan, as stated in Matthew 4:14.
Matthew 4:16 states, “The people living in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death, a light has dawned.” This light is Jesus, as stated in John 1:4-5. This statement by Isaiah in Matthew 14:16 can also be found in the Old Testament in the book of Isaiah 9:1-2.
Henry J. Berenato
Hammonton