Supports Van Drew’s impeachment opposition
I support Congressman Jeff Van Drew, whom I’ve known since I moved to Cape May County 22 years ago, when he was mayor of Dennis Township where we both live.
I agree with Rep. Van Drew that the impeachment process currently underway in the House of Representatives is ill-informed, misplaced and unadvisable. Unlike the proposed impeachment of Richard Nixon, there is no “smoking gun” in this instance. The impeachments of President Andrew Johnson in the late 1860s and President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s speak for themselves, and were eventually voted down in the U.S. Senate.
The current impeachment process has brought the legislative process in Congress to a virtual halt, with bills to ameliorate the needs of many (veterans and the poor) “stuck” in both houses of the Congress going nowhere.
In my personal view, it’s time to end this charade in Washington and get back to the business of governing.
Those of my fellow citizens blasting Van Drew for his stand need to re-examine their positions and maybe consider an apology to Van Drew, whose positions over past 25-plus years as an elected official have been on the right side of history 98% of the time.
And, in the interest of full disclosure; I’ve been a registered Republican since 1965, when I was first eligible to vote, upon returning from my first tour in Vietnam.
Paul L. Sutton
Ocean View
Mountain biking team offers rides for all kids
Recently I attended an Atlantic County Dirt Devils Mountain Biking Team demo and group ride at Estell Manor Park. The Dirt Devils are a National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) affiliated team that not only competitively races against 27 other teams in New Jersey, but are an all-inclusive team that holds weekly non-competitive group rides for any youth that wishes to join.
I was only expecting a handful of kids to show on this freezing day, but was proved wrong when 30-plus of them came pedaling out from the trailhead with adult supervision in tow. Kids clamored about the ride and were eager to get back on the trail before cooling down.
A handful of parents who volunteer their time went out of their way to speak with me, several I’ve previously ridden with and known for years. They informed me about the expansion of new NICA teams in New Jersey and compound growth of the Dirt Devils over the last several years.
None of this would have been possible without League Director Ken Seebeck and the Dirt Devil’s team director, Jason Cooke, along with all the other volunteers, friends and family who dedicate their time to help secure the future growth and benefits of mountain biking.
If your kid is looking for a sport/activity they can participate in for a lifetime, is interested in outdoor adventure or just wants to make new friends, consider the Atlantic County Dirt Devils. They’re on Facebook and the NICA website newjerseymtb.org/teams.
Chris Bonsall
Scullville
