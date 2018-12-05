Major problem with rats requires Northfield action
I used to love living in Northfield. However, there is a major rat problem that is getting worse by the day.
My neighbors and I went to a City Counsel meeting in August to voice our disgust. We were told to remove the birdfeeders and vegetable gardens. It was done the next day.
I’ve been growing tomatoes for many years and am very sad that I cannot continue this hobby. My friends are saddened as well as they will no longer receive the fruits of my labor.
We have set our own traps and killed eight rats so far. Maybe distributing traps would be helpful as it is quite costly for us as taxpayers.
Pamphlets are supposed to be sent with the next sewer bill, but that is not until January. The rats in the meantime continue to infest our properties.
Northfield used our taxes to put up yellow poles at many corners of the bike path. We are not sure why this was done and probably cost a lot of money. There are so many children playing in their backyards. I hate to think of the consequences.
This city needs to take action right now and try everything in its power to rid us of this disgusting problem. I know we can’t live in a glass house and rats are part of nature, but we live in a residential neighborhood and the amount of rats we are experiencing is more than an occasional wanderer.
Sharon Dortort
Northfield
Bible tales don’t support right of unborn to live
Regarding the recent letter, “Equal rights for unborn”:
For the writer to use the Bible to back up his anti-abortion position is preposterous. He cites a story in the Gospel of Luke about expectant mothers Mary and Elizabeth meeting. But if the writer believes the Bible values fetal life, he’s reading a different book than the one on my shelf.
How about this “pro-life” sentiment expressed in Psalm 137:9? “Happy is the one who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks.”
In Numbers 31, God ordered Moses to take revenge on the people of Midian. The army killed the men in battle, and brought back the women and children as captives. In verse 17, Moses ordered the slaughter of all the boys and of every woman who had been with a man. Some of those women were probably pregnant.
Or take 1 Samuel 15. God ordered the Israelites to annihilate the people of Amalek. Verse 3 reads, “Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.” That doesn’t sound very pro-life to me.
The Bible records several other similar incidents.
The letter writer is free to consider abortion to be immoral. But to use the Bible as a premise for his belief is to open a huge can of worms he would probably rather remain sealed.
Elaine Rose
Galloway Township
Focus on climate change, not local flood mitigation
Regarding the recent editorial, “Deal with rising sea levels by making room for the water”:
This Press editorial discusses ways for South Jersey to deal with rising sea level but doesn’t make one mention of the need to take immediate action to deal with climate change. Flood walls will not solve the real problem.
Paul Raetsch
Mays Landing