Trump transcends Dem animosity
Whether you like President Trump or not, you have to give him credit. Under adverse working conditions, he is still performing what the voters elected him to do.
With the opposition being given by the Democrats, he still maintains a firm grip on taking this country forward. I doubt that there is a Democrat out there that could stand the grueling abuse given to the president, and still make crucial decisions.
Since day one of his presidency, the Democrats have been trying to get Trump out of office. They are aware that they are wasting time and money on the impeachment process, as the majority of the Senate will not vote in favor for impeachment.
Once this impeachment circus is over, I can’t wait to see what their next chapter will be to get him out of office. With his high percentage of wins against the Democrats, their only hope will be the 2020 election and now that the president’s ratings are climbing, that might be a difficult task.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
Still backing Van Drew
I am a Republican who voted for Rep. Jeff Van Drew. He always worked hard for his district and will do so in the Congress.
By voting against impeachment, he has shown that he thought this through and applied logic — instead of following the mindless sheep and backing yet another hoax by the Democrats, trying to impeach one of our greatest presidents.
Bob Donnell
Cape May
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.