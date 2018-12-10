Banning never answer for objectionable word
Regarding the recent letter, “Quit using the ‘N’ word”:
The writer’s call to ban the N-word sounds reasonable. Banning appeals to a certain mind set. It’s a simple solution, at least on the surface, which is where political correctness usually ends anyway. Fortunately, it’s nearly impossible to ban words. After all, what is a word? It’s a sound, a vibration uttered in a particular tone, which often radically changes the meaning.
Witness, “Oh, yeah.” It can mean a question, a challenge or an expression of gratification, depending on the tone of voice. Words aren’t even real in the sense of rocks, birds or trees. Words are symbols, squiggles of ink made up of letters. Words are an abstract concept. That’s why there are so many different languages.
Words have a life of their own. They are magical and it’s no illusion. They speak to the past, present and future. Even more important, they speak to the imagination. Banning words is like banning books. It’s a form of tyranny. And we’ve all seen this sort of tyranny in religious or political dictatorships around the world, usually disguised as something other than what it really is.
Language is malleable and ever-evolving, like the people who use it. Language doesn’t need to be legislated. Words, abstract as they are, have meaning because they convey ideas. Language is to be actively engaged in, not banned. Banning is a form of censorship. Censorship is never a means to anything but control. And control is never a means to anything else but more control.
Frank Geiger
Del Haven
Better housing needed
We have a significant housing crisis in our country. In this world, there are two types of people, rich and poor. The rich can afford houses, the poor live in apartments and are taken advantage of by predatory landlords.
I am not anti-landlord. I am anti-stealing. The people deserve better.
Sarah Kabo
Ventnor