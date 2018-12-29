Be tough on animal cruelty
Regarding the recent story, “Manahawkin man sentenced for killing Navy vet’s service dog”:
For the killing of a veteran’s service dog, I don’t think 90 days in jail is enough punishment of Joseph Russo of Manahawkin. We must take animal cruelty more seriously.
Gordon Engel
Dennisville
Fee unfair to veterans
We are veterans and live in an adult community in Weymouth Township. This community recently adopted a regulation that requires people who use its clubhouse, including veterans, to pay a fee of $100 unless they are all residents.
Veterans have been using the facility for veterans luncheons or special observances, and the events are run and paid for by the veterans organizations. Now the veterans organizations must pay $100 to the adult community to do so, which we think is unfair and unconscionable.
James Mangine, Ronald Pesci, Gil Boyer, Philip Cinquina
Weymouth Township
Protect nation’s border, not illegal immigrants
Democrats lied to us about the caravan coming from the south and Republicans were too afraid to speak out. There are thousands, mostly men, at the border, now afflicting the citizens of Tijuana. The media don’t show that and just focus on a few children and women to make people believe President Trump is wrong.
Independent news organizations have documented many criminals among them, but most news organizations won’t report it.
Gov. Murphy has devoted $2 million of our tax dollars to help illegal immigrants in New Jersey facing court. That doesn’t make sense. We have children uninsured or hungry, schools and roads crumbling.
We should fund hospitals to help pay uninsured medical costs for citizens, or fix schools so they can remain open.
And since federal dollars pay for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, our state and federals dollars now contradict each other. The governor raises the gas tax more for roads but takes $2 million from us for lawbreakers.
The louder President Trump is, the better off we are. The military belongs at the border, protecting the country. It’s better than sending them to another country to risk their lives.
Stephanie Milano Dillon
Ventnor
Repeal no early release to reduce prison costs
People, especially in New Jersey, need to cut stupid expenses and raise income.
The justice system is one area that needs desperately to be reformed. That’s easier said than done. However, one way to ease the strain on taxpayers would be to repeal the No Early Release Act, or NERA.
This act has cost New Jersey taxpayers millions of dollars. NERA is partly responsible for over-crowded and costly prisons.
I believe it would save us much to allow the N.J. State Parole Board to decide who stays in its prisons, not NERA.
Those who agree should contact their elected state and federal politicians to urge them to repeal NERA.
Gillian Liepe
State prison, Trenton