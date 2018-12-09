School board president for reinstating Coach Allen
My vote to not renew Gene Allen as head coach of Atlantic City High School boys basketball was based on my desire to finally resolve a matter.
After the board went into closed session to discuss how a complaint against him was adjudicated, I wanted to afford Allen the opportunity to address the board regarding the issues arising from the complaint. I wanted to hear from both sides.
The matter originally came before the board months ago. The board encourages community participation and we take complaints from the public seriously. My role as a board member is to put the well being of students and the interests of the community first and foremost. I had hoped to bring closure to the matter in a subsequent meeting.
Regarding my vote, I was not aware that we were in the midst of basketball season and I failed to consider that. For this, I take full responsibility and sincerely apologize to my Atlantic City community and the public at large. It was never my intention to inflict harm or cause disruption to the boy’s basketball season.
I soon realized that we did not have adequate time for another meeting to handle the matter to the satisfaction of all involved parties. I want to address this mea culpa by convening a special meeting to reinstate Coach Allen. I will continue to address the legitimate concerns of the community and support the tutelage of Coach Allen and the Atlantic City boys basketball program.
Walter Johnson
Atlantic City
President, Atlantic City Board of Education
Catholic Church reforms about celibacy overdue
Regarding the recent letter, “Celibacy remains path to fulfilling spiritual love”:
I partly agree with the writer’s opinion regarding priests marrying to help “curb” the Catholic Church’s ongoing problems with sexual misconduct and crimes against children.
Common sense says a man without an appropriate outlet for his natural urges, all of mankind being of an imperfect and depraved nature, will seek an outlet for these desires when weakness occurs and opportunity arises. We’ve seen the results too often.
On the spiritual side Genesis 2:18 says that in God’s eyes man was not complete without a woman. Read on to verse 24 and we see how God declared that man was to be joined to the woman, his wife and “they shall become one flesh.” This is our model for marriage and sexual intimacy within the confines of this union and a model for future generations.
The Apostle Paul tells us in I Corinthians 7:8-9 to the unmarried “it is good for them if they remain as I am. But if they cannot exercise self-control, let them marry. For it is better to marry than to burn with passion.” This in the Greek text indicates a command.
A person can’t live a happy life and serve the Lord effectively when overcome by unfulfilled sexual desires. Celibacy of priests dates to the 12th century and has no factual basis in the Scriptures.
Catholic Church reforms are long overdue, with renewed recognition and adherence to the Holy Bible and rejection of the intellectualism and man-made traditions that have led to the church’s shame.
Tom Haes
Egg Harbor City