Van Drew should back Pelosi for House speaker
Rep. Jeff Van Drew is a conservative Democrat who is now showing his true colors. After improving his political lot in life, he’s proving his political manhood by pledging to not vote for Nancy Pelosi.
That is a mistake. This is just what South Jersey needs, a junior congressman with no clout who has alienated the most powerful woman in Congress.
His pledge apparently is so important that even jeopardizing the welfare of his constituency doesn’t matter, and he made it before he was even in office. Women of his district should unite against his obvious lack of regard for them.
Susan Slaughter
Somers Point
Many veterans, spouses unaware of tax break
Every year around this time I think about the veterans and senior citizens who can file for a property tax reduction in New Jersey because the filing time is limited if you want to get the deduction for the current year — and every township seems to have a different end date.
What bothers me — and has bothered me for about 15 years since we moved to Cape May Court House from Philadelphia — is that the townships and the state do little or nothing to let people know that the $250 annual deduction is available to veterans and senior citizens. And the law has been in effect in New Jersey since 1963.
The deduction also is available to the surviving spouse or domestic partner of a veteran — and few of them know they are eligible. I became aware of that when I was talking to a group of senior citizens and I could tell by the expressions of many women there that they were eligible and didn’t know it.
I know that $250 deducted from property taxes every year (or $500 if you get both the veterans and seniors discount) may not sound like much, but to a senior citizen on Social Security and living in New Jersey, where the property taxes are among the highest in the nation, it means a lot.
Beau Weisman
Cape May Court House
Understand Scriptures before quoting them
Regarding the recent letter, “Bible tales don’t support right of unborn to live”:
I suggest the writer get a better understanding of the Bible.
In Psalm 137:9, the Edomites were the ones responsible for giving those orders about smashing babies against the rock after the Babylon army captured Jerusalem.
If you are going to quote the Scriptures, please get a better understanding of it.
Adeline White
Villas