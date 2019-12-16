Electricity too costly
I’ve never seen or heard so much about the high costs of electric until I moved back to New Jersey.
From what I learned, it’s not just the people of Atlantic County who are paying for higher and higher electric bills. It’s really bad across South Jersey. I hope that our state representatives look into the high costs of electric. No matter what my folks and I do to save on electric, it doesn’t seem to help much. How are families coping?
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Let officials decide, not parties
It’s a shame that people think that our elected officials have to vote party lines on every issue. It’s time for these elected officials to vote on common sense instead what the company line is of their party. This is the issue we have in D.C. Nobody has a brain in D.C., they are all like sheep led by party lines. I’m grateful for Rep. Jeff Van Drew for his independence.
Kevin Robinson
Galloway Township
Hereford Light received $1.5M
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Consider moving East Point Lighthouse inland to protect it”:
As former vice chairman of the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Commission and chairman of the Friends of Hereford Inlet lighthouse, I just want to clarify one point regarding the editorial on East Point Lighthouse.
Yes, it is correct there were no grants available in 2016 large enough to cover the cost of painting the entire exterior of Hereford (a local contractor did the work as a donation). But between 1998 and 2011, the lighthouse did receive a combined total of approximately $1.5 million in grants for the accurate restoration of Hereford Inlet Lighthouse from the N.J. Historic Trust and the N.J. Department of Transportation.
Steve Murray
Cape May Court House
Van Drew seems like GOP
Van Drew protests that he is still a Democrat. Then he should act like one, instead of some pusillanimous, closeted Republican!
Stephen Gring
Ocean City
Backs Harrison for Congress
Brigid Harrison will have my vote if she runs for one reason — Rep. Jeff Van Drew did not support an impeachment inquiry. President Trump ran claiming to respect the rule of law. I think nothing could be further from the truth.
Kim Spence
Egg Harbor Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.