Private sector grows, government restrains it
Regarding a recent commentary about raising taxes on the wealthy: The economist writer is using statistics more for support than light. He supports the idea, “From World War II into the 1970s, the United States experienced rapid broadly shared growth.”
But from 1947-69, under the United States tax code, “income splitting” was allowed. A husband could split 50 percent of his income with his wife. Thus a man earning $50,000 could ascribe $25,000 to that of his wife.
The economist continues, “Real income growth was faster in each of the three decades before 1980.” The supply side tax cuts of the 1980s created 45 million new jobs and $17 trillion in private assets. The only factor that matters in the economy is whether the private sector grows faster than the public sector.
Tax cuts give money back to the most productive people — entrepreneurs, business owners and job creators. This economist wants to give money to the least productive people, politicians.
70 percent of $1 trillion in federal spending devalues human abilities, stunting the learning that ends in productive citizens. Government subsidizes people to be out of work, single, unhealthy, disabled, retired, in debt, on drugs and incarcerated.
George Cecola
Milmay
Health costs are lethal
The transition to New Jersey’s own health exchange should increase coverage? At the expense of whom?
Health care for my family at this point is so expensive that our family is thousands of dollars in debt. The outrageous insurance payments, the deductibles, the price of prescriptions are destroying our family.
I personally avoid going to the doctor and don’t get my prescriptions because I can no longer afford it. Health care is killing me.
William Bindas
Mays Landing
Natural gas restrictions threaten energy users
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Nov. 15 opened up its annual program to prevent wintertime utility shut-offs for the people who can least afford their energy costs, which are the 12th highest in the nation already. While the Consumer Energy Alliance, of which I am Mid-Atlantic executive director, lauds this essential program, it’s hard not to point out the fact that if Gov. Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan goes forward without changes, New Jersey will have to budget a lot more to help its most vulnerable citizens.
The plan is destined to push costs up because it restricts affordable natural gas, while simultaneously, the state has resisted building pipelines to increase a supply that will soon be inadequate.
New Jersey Natural Gas and Public Service Electric and Gas Co., as well as an outside consultant, have warned in public comments to the BPU that they have inadequate gas supplies starting as soon as the 2020-21 winter. That’s a dangerous risk, not unlike the coming storm in neighboring New York, which has refused to allow new pipeline capacity.
If New Jersey doesn’t rethink its energy plan, the BPU’s shutoff safety net could be useless — the 75 percent of the state’s homes that rely on natural gas for heat will be shut off because of no supplies and that will hit everyone, and not just New Jersey’s poorest.
Mike Butler
Pittsburgh
