Tax carbon, refund revenue
The decade we just ended was the hottest ever measured on Earth. And it’s very likely that climate records will continue to be broken, threatening us and future generations. The Earth is much hotter than it was at the beginning of the industrial age and shows no signs of cooling down, unless humans make huge efforts to curtail carbon emissions.
We’re not helpless in this situation. We can buy less stuff, especially things we use once and throw away. We can use less water, gas and electricity; we can share and repair tools; we can eat more plant-based foods. We can cultivate gardens and trees, which take up carbon dioxide and give off oxygen. We can insulate our homes, take public transportation and/or drive cars powered by electricity generated by solar or wind. Many of these measures help us save money, too.
But we need to take bigger steps to decrease use of fossil fuels and prevent ever increasing warming. Supporting a carbon fee on all fuels coming out of the ground and giving that back to every household in the form of a dividend based on the number of people in the household would go a long way toward reaching that goal. Consumers would pay more for gasoline, oil and most products (since they must be made and transported), but their monthly dividend would compensate for increased prices.
Anne Maiese
Ventnor
Hypocrisy on Biden, Trump
Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and the House Democrats are the epitome of hypocrisy. They ram-rodded impeachment resolutions against President Trump through the House of Representatives.
But when Joe Biden was vice president and the Ukrainian government was investigating Burisma (his son Hunter’s employer), he bragged on national television that he gave the Ukrainian government just hours to fire that prosecutor or it would not get hundreds of millions of dollars in United States aid. He said, “I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. … Well, son of a bitch, he got fired.” That ended the corruption investigation of Burisma.
Trump deserves the same right as was given to then Vice President Biden.
Joan Anderson
Mays Landing
Wire news stories biased
Articles from news wire services such as the Associated Press and Washington Post that contain bias, or personal opinion, or political agenda are commentary and as such belong on the Opinion page.
The Associated Press is an especially flagrant abuser. A recent AP article said, “Trump defenders push ‘no crime, no impeachment.’” Why was the word “push” used instead of an unslanted word such as “submit” or “present”?
Further bias/propaganda continues throughout this article, with the writer declaring several times that President Trump “pressured Ukraine.” I saw no evidence of pressure in the telephone transcript between President Trump and President Zelensky. Indeed, the president of Ukraine has repeatedly affirmed that there was no pressure asserted by Trump.
This is but one example of numerous articles that are the very essence of fake news. “News” stories should be examined carefully and placed appropriately in the news pages or in the opinion section.
Kathleen F. Pendlebury
Cape May Court House
Galloway meeting disheartens
Last night I attended the Galloway Township Council meeting and was disheartened and sad at what I witnessed. Many of the residents appeared to me to have nothing on their minds except the intent to bully and demean several members of council. I was disgusted at what I considered the attempted vilification of one particular member and the embarrassment of others, provoked and perpetuated in part by former mayors.
Bob Maldonado voted what he believed was in the best interest of Galloway. I believe he was personally attacked for the courage of his convictions. Wouldn’t this be the behavior of spoiled brats who don’t get their way? Wouldn’t this be bullying? Some residents had signs comparing council to Judas. I wonder if they used those signs when Rep. Jeff Van Drew changed to the Republican Party? Or was that OK because they agreed or approved of his decision?
It is a sorry state of affairs when humans turn on each other just because they don’t see eye to eye on issues. Have we lost our humanity? It sure felt that way that night.
Sue Goldstein
Galloway Township
Backs Sheffler for county sheriff
The reelection of Eric Sheffler is a no-brainer; there has never been an Atlantic County sheriff like Sheffler. I knew two years ago that with time, people would understand the fact that Sheffler is indeed a role model for all those seeking to understand how to make in impact with their lives.
The lesson here is simple: Some people are attracted to those who need help because it feels good to be of help at critical times. Whenever someone is hurting or suffering in some ways, kind-hearted individuals deliberately come forward to help without even wanting to be praised. This is where Sheffler comes in.
I am sure the lesson in this encounter is not lost on Sheffler himself. This is because his life does not lend itself to embellishments — it is an inspirational and captivating study of the triumph of mind over matter.
It should be clear that Sheffler is a well-trained avid believer in the integrity of hard work and merit in public service, as the history of his past actions document that he has lived a life of selflessness and sacrifice for the good of the greater society.
Sheffler has raised the ante of purposeful leadership and good representation by a magic of work, ethics and sincerity of purpose, his representation has prioritized areas whose importance will continue to have enduring impact on the life of individuals far long after he’s done serving as sheriff.
Steve Cupani
Elmer
Have cameras ticket speeders
Regarding the recent story, “They’re not slowing down”:
Why not install cameras that take pictures of the speeders, note the speed, and result in the offender being issued a ticket?
These cameras are already used for toll offenders where E-ZPass is used. The cameras may prove to be an effective deterrent.
Karen Hughes
Ventnor
Offshore wind dangerous
The North Atlantic right whale is an endangered species off our coast here in New Jersey, so why would the state put wind turbines there to expose whales to possible danger? The company Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind plans to team up with Rutgers University to study the issue. What’s to study, it is endangered. Maybe Greenpeace will step in.
Why would the state spend millions to install wind turbines off our shore? Furthermore they need federal approval. They kill birds and will hurt fishing industry.
Dominic Leonetti
Northfield
Support junior college basketball
Coaching D-3 junior college (JUCO) men’s basketball is an extremely challenging obligation. The task of breaking long term, instinctive action/reaction habits goes beyond basketball fundamentals and execution.
In terms of basketball. Consistent repetitive instruction over time will enhance skill and IQ. Teaching basketball is the easy part. The players overall skill set, and fundamental IQ determines what concept to use.
The most challenging aspect is from an academic perspective. The term “student athlete” clearly explains the expectations and requirements necessary to achieve and receive in all aspects of the opportunity.
Many will blame the prior learning institution and teaching. In all actuality, JUCO is a fresh start opportunity for those who struggled academically. An opportunity to build an academic résumé for advancement to a future opportunity at another institution of higher learning.
When mandatory study hall and tutorial assistance is provided, it’s the students’ obligation to utilize those provisions and maintain the responsible behavior necessary to receive the athletic opportunity (both) semesters. Blaming a professor for a low grade has nothing to do with attending class, failing to study, or handing in assignments on time. It’s actually revealing why JUCO was the option after high school.
It’s extremely frustrating to see skill and IQ growth from months of intense, structured training hit a wall of ineligibility the second semester.
Especially when even in a loss to a deeper, more talented opponent, you’re able to reveal individual and team growth through game video critique while developing confidence, chemistry and psychological strength.
Words can’t express the exuberance and growth seen in a team when defeating the next deeper, more talented opponent after losing to a similar team a week prior.
I’m asking for those who understand to pray for ACCC, and the future of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Coaches, please acknowledge that when local student athletes in need of a fresh academic start, and/or skill development, are sent out of the county to other D-3 JUCO, it’s like an aspect of genocide upon our local junior college.
Robert Anderson
Egg Harbor Township
Must remove Trump
Integrity is what is really on trial in these impeachment procedures. The State Department witnesses such as Fiona Hill, Lt. Col. Vindman and ambassador Taylor (all Republican appointees) testified at great length and with honesty to the corruption they said they witnessed cooked up by Rudy Giuliani and President Trump, complete with henchman to carry out the scheme.
Ambassador Yovanovitch not only lost her job but also had threats to her safety. If there is no moral courage among the Republicans in the Senate to call for documents and witnesses to contribute to an honest examination of this case, it will be time for the American people Democrats, independents and Republicans alike to exhibit their integrity and remove Trump from office.
Marcia and Dale Colman
Linwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.