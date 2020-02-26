Make pitch to flip Romney
Wake up, Democrats. Mitt Romney is the only Republican senator to exhibit a profile in courage, voting to convict President Donald Trump on one article of impeachment, abuse of presidential power. Romney is now persona non grata among his Republican colleagues.
This is an opportunity for Democratic leaders to confront the beleaguered senator from Utah, encourage him to leave the party that shuns him to become an independent and caucus with the Democrats. They might point out Obamacare was modeled after Romneycare, the senator’s successful health care plan instituted while he was governor of Massachusetts.
Romney, a principled conservative, should realize the Republican Party has surrendered its conservative credentials, ignoring ballooning budget deficits, supporting tariffs in lieu of free trade, and has in effect become the party of Trump. He may just take the Democrats up on their offer.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
Romney not courageous
Regarding the recent story, “Sen. Mitt Romney breaks with GOP, votes to convict Trump”:
I can’t disagree more with this piece extolling Romney as some courageous figure. I understand the need to include something for readers to balance the news of President Donald Trump’s acquittal.
The man has done some admirable things in his life, but his role politically since Trump arrived on the scene has been sour grapes full of self-promotion. Similar to Hillary Clinton, Romney feels his royal entitlement to lead was usurped.
Trump reached out to him, and as an experienced politician and Republican, he could have been a true asset. Instead, Romney acted like a jilted lover, throwing a tantrum and slandering Trump and exiling himself from any meaningful contribution.
Give him no trophy, just a teething ring and send him to bed early.
Norm Mayall
Egg Harbor Township
Impeach hypocrisy forever
Coup d’etat, the overthrow of existing government by force. The Trump impeachment, an attempt to overthrow a legitimate government by farce. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Impeachment is forever.” Hypocrisy is also forever and the impeachment of President Trump will forever be a major chapter of American history.
Students of history will study the attempted coup masquerading as impeachment and marvel at the hypocrisy of the corrupt players as they gloat over their hatred of the sitting president. Yes, it will be forever for Pelosi and she has assured President Trump a unique place in history while she and her cohorts will be ridiculed forever.
Robert J. Caroccio Sr.
Ocean City
Strong case against Dems
Is there an informed citizen like myself that takes the time to read and write letters to the editor that has not come to the opinion that Joe Biden’s family and the Clintons have been involved in running a big corruption, scandals and foreign governments shake-down scheme?
Current exposé books on the market, “Clinton Cash” and “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schwiezer, document this corruption.
The conclusion of the House impeachment hearings recently should make the case for term limits, considering the narcissistic and boring appearances by House prosecutors. Throw in the Iowa Democratic caucuses — disastrous.
There should be no doubt regarding the results of the 2020 election in November.
Robert Readding
Vineland
