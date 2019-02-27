Finishing Atlantic Bikeway worth the cost and effort
The Atlantic County Bikeway east has been great for communities in the Egg Harbor Township area and visitors. Nonetheless I believe the Bikeway west was never finished because pedestrian and bike traffic crossing Route 40 and Route 599 is a hurdle and the old train trestle in the heart of Mays Landing would need to be rebuilt, unfortunately costing Atlantic County government and taxpayers.
However, the upside of completing the Bikeway west is exponentially good in the long run. It would allow Bikeway users to ride, run or skate a safe passage from Buena Borough or Richland to the old Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township.
Bike ways draw visitors and reoccurring visitors if they have a good experience. The Bikeway west would help many businesses in downtown Mays Landing.
Studies show points of interest are imperative for bike way users. Studies also show an increase in sales to businesses that are located on or in close proximity to a bike way. They also help increase property values and create better, healthier communities.
The Bikeway west may not be a cure all for the Mays Landing and Buena Vista Township region, but it’s without a doubt a step in the right direction. The AC Bike Way West Support Ground on Facebook supports its completion.
Chris Bonsall
Egg Harbor Township
Rescue pit bulls for border role
I have a solution to two problems. Erect a fence 10 feet away from the existing border fences/walls, a chain link one 10 feet high. Then take all of the great pit bull dogs that get killed every year and place them between the fences, providing them with food, water and shelter.
If anybody wants to jump over the fence, they should go for it. It would be good for everybody, and would save thousands of the best dogs.
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township
Traffic tickets excessive
I moved to Egg Harbor City about seven months ago and commute to a job in Mount Laurel. I drive on the White Horse Pike for about 25 to 30 miles twice each day.
The number of speed traps and police patrols in that stretch is ridiculous. I have been given two tickets in the past six months with what I feel are made-up speeds and tried to fight one in Mullica Township court because the ticket had three or four mistakes, but got nowhere.
I pass cars all day with missing headlights and tail lights, mufflers that sound like jet airplanes and many other violations, but they never get pulled over. I think police must be out to punish the people just trying to get to work.
These little towns have very large police forces with nice beautiful vehicles thanks to the money they take from southern New Jersey residents. When I went to court, the judge started the session by saying that “we are not here to just take your money.” Well, obviously someone feels that way for the judge to start off a session like that.
Stephen Roche
Egg Harbor City