Togetherness helps sheep
Recently there have been several letters written besmirching sheep, from people who probably know nothing about sheep. As someone who raised sheep for over 40 years, I (and they) take offense. Sheep are getting a bad rap. Sheep are actually intelligent with memory and recognition skills. They have feelings and individual personalities.
As for comments about them as followers: It is for the good of the flock and not for one individual that they stick together. Perhaps we should be looking to sheep for an example of how to behave.
Lynne Lopresti
Belleplain
God not in animal issue
Regarding the recent letter, “Boardwalk feeding ban protects people, animals”:
This latest letter in the ongoing debate defends anti-feeding laws and affirms the subordination of animal welfare to human interests.
Evidently the writer has no conception of Occam’s Razor, the respected principle which states that the simplest explanation is the best. If you can explain “x” by assuming the existence of only two things, then do not assume a third thing. Cut it out with Occam’s Razor for the sake of economy.
Specifically, the writer references God and his purpose, as if it is not possible to determine how we should treat animals without input from above. It is not only possible, but preferable. Just let reason, sympathy and reverence for life be your guide.
We admire self-reliance as a strength, a virtue. And God, if anything, wants us to be virtuous. Therefore, God wants us to be self-reliant. That includes using our own rational process to resolve ethical issues without involving biblical authority or religious convictions at every turn.
Remember, too, that the Old and New Testaments were penned by men, although putatively inspired by God. These men, meat eaters and animal owners all, may fairly be said to have had an agenda, since they used animals for food, work, transportation and sacrifice. This backdrop of dependency drives the Scriptural narrative toward the predetermined conclusion that animals exist for the sake of humankind and not for their own happiness.
Today, of course, human reliance upon animals is much diminished and could even be eliminated, save perhaps for that quasi-human, the beloved family pet. This drastic difference between then and now deals a death blow, I believe, to the argument that animals exist only as a means to the end of human happiness.
I side with the previous letter writer. To treat animals as inferior because they lack powers which humans consider the most important — that is rank speciesism, a pure class prejudice akin to sexism and racism. It is just another myth about who belongs and who is alien.
Frank Battaglia
Atlantic City
Apolitical TV needed
As an avid television watcher, I have observed an increase in television commercials. Also, I’ve noticed how much faster commentators are speaking, all owing to more airtime for commercials added to the same old programs.
Network programming needs diversification. Music concerts, from rock and roll to operas, would be enjoyed and appreciated.
Diverse views on topics currently of interest, from informed citizens, would be of interest. But not just politics. So many topics could be discussed — pro and con.
These program suggestions would be refreshing and entertaining.
Our beautiful country needs to chill. Adding music and intelligent conversation would be both entertaining and beneficial.
Nancy Woerner
Northfield
